eCommerce Leaders, O2 Commerce and ZaneRay, Unite Under a Bold New Brand : Datmos

The new identity reflects a unified vision for transforming data into growth in the digital commerce era.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datmos today unveiled its new name and brand identity, marking the final step in the merger a year ago of two respected agencies: O2 Commerce, a leader in data-driven ecommerce strategy, and ZaneRay, an award-winning design and experience agency. This new chapter signals a shared mission : to turn complexity into clarity and insight into action for leading commerce brands across North America and beyond.

Datmos Launch Video Datmos Logo

With the integration of strategy, design, and technology, Datmos offers a fully unified approach to digital commerce. The rebrand reinforces the agency's ability to architect scalable solutions, create exceptional digital experiences, and deliver measurable business impact.

"Markets shifted and client's expectations rose," said Charles Guimont, President & Founder of Datmos. "We lead from the front. Datmos is the new name on work we've delivered for years helping ambitious brands turn data and design into growth."

Datmos will continue to serve its North American client base from its headquarters in Montreal, Canada, with teams on both sides of the border.

About Datmos

Datmos is a data-first ecommerce agency born from the merger of O2 Commerce and ZaneRay. We bring together strategy, human-centered design, and technology expertise to connect data and experience. Headquartered in Canada with teams across North America, Datmos partners with leading brands to unlock customer and product data, build right-fit composable stacks, and deliver outcomes that compound: higher conversion, stronger loyalty, and scalable growth. We align around measurable business results. We serve B2B, B2C, & DTC brands worldwide. Learn more at www.datmos.com

Media Contact

Sarah Beaumier

Marketing Director

+1 514 661 6677

[email protected]

SOURCE Datmos