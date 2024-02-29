Ecommerce Market in Middle East and Africa Set to Expand with Promising CAGR of 9.64% Until 2027, Finds New Data-Centric Report

29 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa and Middle East Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amidst the digital transformation revolutionizing consumer behavior, the Ecommerce industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is displaying robust growth prospects. A comprehensive analysis revealed that the market is anticipated to experience an 8.33% year-on-year increase, propelling its value to US$123.9 billion in 2023.
The deep-dive data analysis underscores a burgeoning sector poised for sustained growth, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.64% from 2023 until 2027. Furthermore, projections suggest an ascent in Ecommerce gross merchandise value from US$114.4 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$179.1 billion by the end of 2027.
Diving into the nuances of this growth, the report segments Ecommerce into various verticals: Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It meticulously assesses market share by key players, sales channels, and consumer demographics to deliver actionable insights.
Key Highlights from the Report:
- Detailed performance indicators show market size evolution and forecasts across 100+ KPIs.
- Exclusive market share insights pinpoint the dominance of top key players across diverse Ecommerce verticals.
- Evaluation of sales channels, including Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer to Consumer frameworks.
- Emerging trends and their implications on Ecommerce, such as live streaming engagement and cross-border transactions.
- Device-centric Ecommerce expenditure with a focus on mobile versus desktop usage patterns and operating system segmentation.
- Analysis of urban influence on Ecommerce with tier-wise city categorization.
- In-depth consumer demographic analysis highlighting spending by age, gender, and income level.
The latest report serves as a testament to the sector's resilience and adaptability in the face of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. It garners significant interest for stakeholders seeking a data-driven approach to deciphering the potential of Ecommerce in the Middle East and Africa.
Designed to aid strategic planning, the publication delves into the nuanced dynamics of the Ecommerce marketplace. It evaluates both opportunities and risks, providing businesses, investors, and analysts with the foresight to tailor their approach to the unique characteristics of the MEA market landscape.
The breadth of analysis encompassed in this publication extends to nine specific reports, each offering regional insights along with detailed country-level data-centric analysis, catering to the diverse informational needs of industry participants.
The report shines light on pivotal areas that are poised to redefine consumer spending and interaction within the digital economy. It is a crucial resource for those seeking to leverage the growing Ecommerce space within the promising MEA region.
Companies Mentioned
- 10bis
- Akelni
- Al Rostamani Travels
- Almosafer
- Amazon
- Banabi
- BCD Israel
- Biletall
- Bolt
- Bubble Dan
- Careem Now
- Carrefour
- Chopnownow
- Deliveroo
- Delta Galil Industries
- DiDi
- Dominos Pizza
- Dubai Taxi
- Dubizzle
- Enuygun
- eXtra
- Flyin
- Getir Yemek
- Gett
- GiDiCab
- GoFood
- Hava Net Limited
- Hemingways Travel
- Hepsiburada
- HungerStation
- inDriver
- Infinity Travel
- Jarir
- Jeeny
- Jiji
- Jumia
- Jumia Food
- KaiianBidorBuy
- Kilimall
- Konga
- Ksp
- LetaFood
- Little Cab
- Lugmety
- Macrocenter
- Maramoja Transport
- Marti
- McDonald's
- Momondo
- Moovit
- Mr D Food
- Mr Price Group
- Mrsool
- MyDawa
- N11
- Namshi
- Next Retail
- Noon
- oBilet
- OLX
- OpenSooq
- OrderIn
- PayPorte
- Rida
- Sahibinden
- Sharaf DG
- Shufersal
- Skyscanner
- Slot
- SmartAirAvechi
- SoFresh
- Superbalist
- Swvl
- Takealot
- Talabat
- Tatilbudur Amazon
- Travelstart
- Trendyol
- Uber
- Uber Eats
- Ucook
- WakanowAmazon
- Wasili Jiji
- Wolt
- Woolworths
- Yango Deli
- Yemeksepeti
- Yum Deliveries
- Zomato
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvl8g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article