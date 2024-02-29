Ecommerce Market in Middle East and Africa Set to Expand with Promising CAGR of 9.64% Until 2027, Finds New Data-Centric Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa and Middle East Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst the digital transformation revolutionizing consumer behavior, the Ecommerce industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is displaying robust growth prospects. A comprehensive analysis revealed that the market is anticipated to experience an 8.33% year-on-year increase, propelling its value to US$123.9 billion in 2023.

The deep-dive data analysis underscores a burgeoning sector poised for sustained growth, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.64% from 2023 until 2027. Furthermore, projections suggest an ascent in Ecommerce gross merchandise value from US$114.4 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$179.1 billion by the end of 2027.

Diving into the nuances of this growth, the report segments Ecommerce into various verticals: Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It meticulously assesses market share by key players, sales channels, and consumer demographics to deliver actionable insights.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Detailed performance indicators show market size evolution and forecasts across 100+ KPIs.

Exclusive market share insights pinpoint the dominance of top key players across diverse Ecommerce verticals.

Evaluation of sales channels, including Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer to Consumer frameworks.

Emerging trends and their implications on Ecommerce, such as live streaming engagement and cross-border transactions.

Device-centric Ecommerce expenditure with a focus on mobile versus desktop usage patterns and operating system segmentation.

Analysis of urban influence on Ecommerce with tier-wise city categorization.

In-depth consumer demographic analysis highlighting spending by age, gender, and income level.

The latest report serves as a testament to the sector's resilience and adaptability in the face of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. It garners significant interest for stakeholders seeking a data-driven approach to deciphering the potential of Ecommerce in the Middle East and Africa.

Designed to aid strategic planning, the publication delves into the nuanced dynamics of the Ecommerce marketplace. It evaluates both opportunities and risks, providing businesses, investors, and analysts with the foresight to tailor their approach to the unique characteristics of the MEA market landscape.

The breadth of analysis encompassed in this publication extends to nine specific reports, each offering regional insights along with detailed country-level data-centric analysis, catering to the diverse informational needs of industry participants.

The report shines light on pivotal areas that are poised to redefine consumer spending and interaction within the digital economy. It is a crucial resource for those seeking to leverage the growing Ecommerce space within the promising MEA region.

Companies Mentioned

10bis

Akelni

Al Rostamani Travels

Almosafer

Amazon

Banabi

BCD Israel

Biletall

Bolt

Bubble Dan

Careem Now

Carrefour

Chopnownow

Deliveroo

Delta Galil Industries

DiDi

Dominos Pizza

Dubai Taxi

Taxi Dubizzle

Enuygun

eXtra

Flyin

Getir Yemek

Gett

GiDiCab

GoFood

Hava Net Limited

Hemingways Travel

Hepsiburada

HungerStation

inDriver

Infinity Travel

Jarir

Jeeny

Jiji

Jumia

Jumia Food

KaiianBidorBuy

Kilimall

Konga

Ksp

LetaFood

Little Cab

Lugmety

Macrocenter

Maramoja Transport

Marti

McDonald's

Momondo

Moovit

Mr D Food

Mr Price Group

Mrsool

MyDawa

N11

Namshi

Next Retail

Noon

oBilet

OLX

OpenSooq

OrderIn

PayPorte

Rida

Sahibinden

Sharaf DG

Shufersal

Skyscanner

Slot

SmartAirAvechi

SoFresh

Superbalist

Swvl

Takealot

Talabat

Tatilbudur Amazon

Travelstart

Trendyol

Uber

Uber Eats

Ucook

WakanowAmazon

Wasili Jiji

Wolt

Woolworths

Yango Deli

Yemeksepeti

Yum Deliveries

Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvl8g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets