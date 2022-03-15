Ecommerce Pioneer Jay Steinfeld Joins Board of CPAP.com

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment firm Cathay Capital and CPAP.com, the top internet retailer of Sleep Apnea equipment globally, today announced Jay Steinfeld has joined the company's board. Steinfeld is well known in the retail industry for building transformational direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands.

"Jay's experience in building ecommerce and retail brands will be key to CPAP.com as we work to evolve and grow the company," said Johnny Goodman Co-Founder and CEO of CPAP.com. "We're honored and thankful to have the opportunity to learn from and grow with one of the best, and we look forward to partnering with Jay as we work to enhance our customer engagement."

As founder and CEO of Blinds.com, Steinfeld was an early mover in ecommerce. In 1993, he bootstrapped Blinds.com and turned it into the top online window coverings retailer globally. In January 2014, he sold Blinds.com's holding company, Global Custom Commerce (GCC), to The Home Depot, where he continued for over six years to lead GCC as its CEO. In addition, he joined the Home Depot Online Leadership Team where he integrated GCC's proprietary technology and sales platforms into Home Depot's enterprise systems.

Since stepping away from Home Depot in 2020, Steinfeld has been teaching entrepreneurship at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business in addition to serving on several boards. He is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and has earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Houston Technology Center.

"With a leading and growing market position, along with Cathay Capital's proven experience supporting entrepreneurs in the consumer products and health care industries, CPAP is poised for further market disruption," said Jay Steinfeld. "I am excited to work with the team, leveraging my experience to help them continue on their incredible growth trajectory."

"We believe Jay will bring tremendous value to the board of CPAP.com," said Andre Puong, Partner at Cathay Capital. "The company will benefit from his experience as an entrepreneur, business leader, and mentor. We look forward to partnering with Jay and the rest of the team at CPAP.com to accelerate the company's development and strengthen its leadership position in the field of sleep wellness."

About CPAP.com

Based in Houston, CPAP.com is the top internet retailer of Sleep Apnea equipment in the world. CPAP.com offers a large product offering, a peer support community and exceptional customer service to further our mission of being the place for all things Sleep Apnea. Founded in 1999, CPAP.com led the Sleep Apnea self-pay movement and hosts CPAPtalk.com, the world's largest peer-to-peer support community for CPAP users.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital Group is a global investment firm supporting companies at all stages throughout North America, Asia, Europe and Africa. By helping navigate the opportunities of globalization and sustainable transformation, Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its global platform connects people – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – across continents to share knowledge, give access to the tools to scale, and achieve the extraordinary. Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over $4.2B in assets, has completed over 220 buyouts and platform investments, growth and venture capital investments with the global reach and local expertise from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Shanghai, Munich, Beijing and Singapore.

