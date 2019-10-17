Ecommerce Research Pioneers Internet Retailer & B2BecNews Rebrand to Digital Commerce 360

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail and B2B ecommerce research and analysis innovators, Internet Retailer and B2BecNews, now fall under the umbrella name Digital Commerce 360. Internet Retailer's daily newsletter IRNewslink and bi-weekly B2B ecommerce newsletter B2BecNews have been rebranded to Digital Commerce 360 Retail and Digital Commerce 360 B2B, respectively.

Internet Retailer Research and B2BecNews Research now fall under the brand Digital Commerce 360 Research. Internet Retailer® Magazine will retain its original name, and will not be affected by this rebranding program.

Only the names of these publications have changed. The Digital Commerce 360 company mission, expansive library of ecommerce products, and expert editorial and research staff remain the same. Digital Commerce 360 remains committed to providing quality retail and B2B ecommerce research and analysis.

The mission of Digital Commerce 360 is to provide its members, readers and website visitors with daily news, trend analysis, and competitive data across two verticals: online retailing and B2B ecommerce. Building on the reputation of Internet Retailer® Magazine, which was introduced in 1999, Digital Commerce 360 has progressed into a leading media and research organization, providing digital strategies to retailers, manufacturers, distributors and more. Digital Commerce 360 publishes research and industry reports, Internet Retailer® Magazine, and daily newsletters and organizes informational webinars. It also provides DigitalCommerce360.com site memberships and access to performance and financial data on thousands of global ecommerce companies through its Digital Commerce 360 Research brand.

As part of the rebranding project, email subscribers of Internet Retailer Reports and IRNewsLink will now receive emails from "Digital Commerce 360 | Retail", and subscribers of B2BecNews will now receive their emails from "Digital Commerce 360 | B2B". The rebrand will also include new Digital Commerce 360 logos and other branding elements across all products.

