eCommerce Retailer Tuckernuck Joins Forces with Movable Ink to Power 1:1 Personalization

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the AI-powered content personalization platform, today announced its partnership with Tuckernuck, an online retail destination curated for the classic, all-American lifestyle.

Movable Ink will play an integral role in expanding Tuckernuck's curated customer-centric experience, delivering personalized emails at scale. With more than a decade of retail and eCommerce expertise, Movable Ink powers revenue-generating campaigns for some of the largest retailers and the world's most innovative brands.

"Curation is part of Tuckernuck's DNA—a shopping experience with a boutique feel but seamless and online. With Movable Ink, we're excited to transform our email program to be as dynamic as our catalog, leveraging our data to bring that tailored, one-to-one experience our brand is known for to deliver the personalized experience our shoppers crave," said Caroline Volz, Director of Growth Marketing at Tuckernuck. "With Klaviyo running email deployment and Movable Ink generating infinite variations of personalized content, we're looking forward to unlocking new levels of customer experiences for the brand."

Movable Ink Studio scales content personalization by automatically transforming data into personalized content, unique to each customer, at the moment of engagement—enabling marketers to exceed customer expectations while maximizing revenue, simplifying workflow and unlocking agility.

"Tuckernuck's founding commitment to timeless style, quality, and a tailored experience has always set the brand apart," said Alison Lindland, Chief Marketing Officer at Movable Ink. "We're looking forward to further elevating Tuckernuck's customer experience, reflecting its customer base's individuality and unique styles."

Earlier this year, Movable Ink rolled out several new product enhancements, including expanded Universal Data Activation capabilities and a new Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK), as it continues to deliver cutting-edge data access features enabling brands to generate personalized content at scale.

About Tuckernuck

Founded in 2012, Tuckernuck, Inc. is an online retail destination of classic American clothing with a boutique feel. With one flagship store in its Washington, D.C. hometown and a strong e-commerce business, Tuckernuck features hand-picked products from both established and up-and-coming brands to celebrate and update the traditional look. For more information, visit: https://www.tnuck.com/.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with over 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com.

SOURCE Movable Ink