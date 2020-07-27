eCommerce Visionary Stormy Simon Announces Run to Diversify the Utah Legislature and bring the power back to the community

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormy Simon, former president of Overstock.com, announced on Friday that she is running to represent District 21 in the Utah House of Representatives, a district that encompasses Tooele City and Stansbury Park.

"My goal is simple," says Simon. "To make sure our government serves our community. There are core issues that affect the citizens of Utah that will benefit from a fresh pair of eyes and a more inclusive perspective. It's time to diversify the playing field, simplify government for our constituents, and bring the power back to the community."

Simon's unconventional path to corporate leadership landed her at Utah-based e-tailer Overstock.com. Starting as a temporary employee in 2001, she spent 15 years climbing the ranks at the company, ending her remarkable tenure as both a Board Member and President. A longtime advocate for women, one of Simon's achievements was growing the representation of female executives at Overstock from 7% to 33%.

After stepping down from the presidency, Simon entered the cannabis industry to experience business on a state level, prior to federal legalization.

"My years of experience in diverse businesses give me a unique approach to politics," says Simon.

Having worked across the aisle, serving on the Jon Huntsman Gubernatorial Committee for Economic Development, Simon will bring a spirit of bipartisanship to the Utah Statehouse.

She has also been active through service to the Utah community, lending her expertise to a variety of non-profit boards including the Columbus Community Center, which provides jobs to adults with mental disabilities, the Advisory Board of YWCA, and the Boys & Girls Club of South SLC. An advocate for veterans, Simon is a longtime supporter of Wounded Warrior Project and a recipient of the Patriot Award.

On the national front, Simon recently became Executive Director of the board of Mission Green, a nonprofit organization that works to free non-violent cannabis offenders from federal prison.

A mother of two grown sons and three grandchildren, Simon is a longtime resident of Tooele County. She also had the honor of presiding over the first gay marriage in the county in 2011.

