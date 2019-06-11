Ecommerce Website Design Company, Huemor, Explains How to Be Prepared for Increased Web Traffic on Black Friday

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as deal-seeking consumers are preparing for the shopping event of the year, retailers need to prepare for the increased traffic on their websites to avoid lost sales and frustrated customers. Even though Black Friday is still quite a bit of time away, ecommerce website design company, Huemor, is here to help you and your brand navigate through the potential issues that could arise, so there's nothing but smooth sailing on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.



Customer Experience is Key. When was the last time you tested the usability and performance of your website? Spending time in the back end of your ecommerce site is necessary, of course, but browsing your store as a customer is a great way to see your website through their perspective, and allows you to troubleshoot any potential issues you might come across that you wouldn't have otherwise noticed. The further in advance you test your ecommerce pages, the less you'll have to stress about as Black Friday approaches.



When was the last time you tested the usability and performance of your website? Spending time in the back end of your ecommerce site is necessary, of course, but browsing your store as a customer is a great way to see your website through their perspective, and allows you to troubleshoot any potential issues you might come across that you wouldn't have otherwise noticed. The further in advance you test your ecommerce pages, the less you'll have to stress about as Black Friday approaches. Mitigate Holiday Shopping Stress. From cooking and decorating, to hosting and shopping, a New York Post article reported that 56% of consumers find that gift shopping is the most stressful part of the holiday season. Factoring in this statistic, it's clear to see that the more relaxing and organized the shopping experience is for your customers, the better. Creating a section of your ecommerce website dedicated to gift suggestions and ideas can help indecisive customers that don't want to waste time scrolling through categories or pages of items.



From cooking and decorating, to hosting and shopping, a New York Post article reported that 56% of consumers find that gift shopping is the most stressful part of the holiday season. Factoring in this statistic, it's clear to see that the more relaxing and organized the shopping experience is for your customers, the better. Creating a section of your ecommerce website dedicated to gift suggestions and ideas can help indecisive customers that don't want to waste time scrolling through categories or pages of items. Highlight Trustworthiness. Trust and customer experience go hand-in-hand, which is another reason it's never too early to start planning for Black Friday. Cultivating relationships with customers before the holidays can provide a boost in sales, as well as word-of-mouth marketing. Reviews can also play a significant role in determining brand credibility and trustworthiness. Make sure your ecommerce website allows and encourages reviews, so potential customers aren't leaving your page to search for reviews themselves, possibly never revisiting your brand's website.



Trust and customer experience go hand-in-hand, which is another reason it's never too early to start planning for Black Friday. Cultivating relationships with customers before the holidays can provide a boost in sales, as well as word-of-mouth marketing. Reviews can also play a significant role in determining brand credibility and trustworthiness. Make sure your ecommerce website allows and encourages reviews, so potential customers aren't leaving your page to search for reviews themselves, possibly never revisiting your brand's website. Create a Unique Experience. Incorporating content marketing, SEO, and social media into your ecommerce site can have a significant impact on who's visiting your website, being exposed to your advertising, and most of all, purchasing your products and services. Making sure your brand voice is consistent across the board, as well as creating a unique shopping experience that differentiates your brand from competitors are all essential tools for your brand to utilize when dealing with increased traffic.

Before the shopping chaos begins, make sure your website can handle surges in traffic during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Not sure what to ask your provider? Points of conversation include inquiring about an uptime guarantee, making sure your hosting plan can handle more traffic than it usually does, and finally, security services.



About Huemor: Huemor, website developers in NYC help ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor