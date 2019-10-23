NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season quickly coming upon us, the time to start thinking about holiday promotions for your ecommerce brand has arrived. With billions of dollars poured into holiday shopping every year, you want to make sure you're putting your money in the right places so you can see the best ROI from a website design come the holidays. Ecommerce website design company, Huemor, shares 4 website design tips to increase sales this holiday season.

Use Urgency and Scarcity: Urgency and scarcity are the twin pillars of holiday marketing. Sales deadlines or the threat of going out of stock activate FOMO---the fear of missing out. Urgency and scarcity during the holiday season are real and get more intense, especially as December 25th approaches. Shoppers know that you're running low on products because everybody else is buying. All you need to do is remind them that they'd better act now or risk missing out. Win Customer Trust: Trust is the basis of any online sale. If shoppers don't trust you with their card information, they won't buy. You can make this easy for them: (1) Use certified trust seals and badges. (2) Display logos of media publications that have covered you. (3) Show verified customer reviews. Your customers will feel safer giving you their private information once they see other customers have trusted you in the past. Give Custom Recommendations: Shoppers are busy: help them out by giving custom recommendations based on their viewing or purchase history. Both Shopify and Wordpress have plenty of apps/plugins that can do this for you—they're worth the investment. Another tip: curate a holiday gift guide for shoppers according to personality or interest. That's a quick and easy way to get tailored products in front of the right people. Use Wish Lists: Customers like to save things while shopping online. Wish lists let you use email or social media retargeting to marketing products that your customers have already expressed interest in buying. Wish lists make it easy for them to return to your online store and check out immediately. This is easy money and if you're not using them, you should start.

The holidays are a time of massive earning opportunity for any business. Make the most out of the busy holiday shopping season by updating your website with some new and improved features while gearing up for the holiday rush.

About Huemor: Huemor Website Developers in NYC, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor

Related Links

https://huemor.rocks/

