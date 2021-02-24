eCommission Launches Access: An Innovative Way for Real Estate Agents to Pay for Goods and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCommission, the nation's leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals, announced today the launch of Access, a Buy Now, Pay Later solution created exclusively for the real estate industry.

eCommission announced today the launch of Access, a Buy Now, Pay Later solution created exclusively for the real estate industry.

Access enables agents to buy goods and services online from their favorite real estate vendors, but only pay for their purchases later using future commissions as an alternative to using cash or credit cards. Access funds the order on the agent's behalf immediately and offers the convenience of up to 90 days free of charge to repay from their next closing.

"Access is a win-win for agents and companies that provide them with important products and services needed to grow," said Sean Whaling, Founder and CEO of eCommission. "It solves the problem of managing cash flow between closings for agents and enables our vendor partners to broaden their customer base and drive sales without increasing costs or risks. We're thrilled to launch Access and integrate this payment technology into the checkout screens of the best real estate vendors in the industry."

When shopping online with partner vendors, agents can select Access as their preferred payment method at checkout and receive instant approvals with no credit check. Beta-test results from current vendors offering Access show increases in sales, customer conversion rates and average order size.

Interested in offering Access as a payment alternative on your e-commerce site? Visit www.buynowpayatclosing.com to inquire on availability.

About eCommission™ and Access™

eCommission is the company that operates Access. eCommission is the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals since 1999, with more than $1.4 billion of commissions funded to satisfied customers nationwide. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages, and technology companies. More information about eCommission and Access can be found at www.eCommission.com and www.buynowpayatclosing.com.

Contact:

Dawn Willey, VP of Strategic Business Development

Phone: (818) 254-6435

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ecommission-launches-access-buy.jpg

eCommission launches Access: Buy now, pay at closing

eCommission announced today the launch of Access, a Buy Now, Pay Later solution created exclusively for the real estate industry.

Related Links

eCommission

Access: Buy now, pay at closing

SOURCE eCommission