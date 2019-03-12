Econic Technologies Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.

Econic Technologies has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

About Econic Technologies

Econic Technologies is a British cleantech company that has pioneered catalyst technologies for utilisation of Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) in place of conventional oil-based feedstocks. Its tailored catalyst systems enable the utilisation of captured CO 2 as a feedstock for manufacturing polyols, a precursor of plastics like polyurethanes, on an industrial scale.

In 2018, Econic Technologies received investment from OGCI Climate Investments, a voluntary initiative led by CEOs of 13 global oil and gas companies, which invest in promising technologies and business models that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and that are commercially viable and scalable. In 2019, Econic was also named on the prestigious Global CLEANTECH 100 list. These developments follow investment from IP Group plc, Jetstream Capital and Woodford Investment Management, as well as a Horizon 2020 SME award secured in 2016, which have helped the company accelerate the commercialisation of its catalyst technologies.

The company operates globally from Alderley Park, near Manchester, UK and its state-of-the-art customer demonstration facility in Runcorn, UK, which has seen 60 customers visit since opening in March 2018. Econic Technologies is working with global polyol producers across North America, Europe and Asia as part of a programme to accelerate adoption of its catalyst technologies across these territories.

Founded in 2011 by Charlotte Williams, now Professor at Oxford University, and David Morgan, formerly Executive Director of FTSE 100 catalyst company Johnson Matthey plc, Econic's unique technologies allow bespoke amounts of CO 2 to be used (up to 50%) as a raw material in the manufacture of polyols with enhanced properties for value added products. This enables producers to benefit from substantial raw material feedstock cost savings and achieve significant environmental benefits from both CO 2 utilisation and reduced CO 2 emissions, while also enabling the potential for economic gain via an ability to offer enhanced product performance to users.

About polyols

Polyols are the building block for polyurethanes and are used in the production of flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, adhesives, sealants and coatings. Industry sectors include: automotive, footwear & apparel (e.g. sports trainers), furniture (sofas, mattresses etc), appliances (e.g. fridges) and construction (insulation panels, coatings etc). The polyols market is valued at $24Bn and is growing.

For further information, please contact:

Jocelyn Grant , Farrer Kane : 020 7415 7154 / jocelyngrant@farrerkane.com

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital, established in 2003, is a specialist investment bank advising emerging technology companies on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions. Its expertise includes intellectual property and multinational strategic partnering.

