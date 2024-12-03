Econo-Pak Announces Major Co-Packing Facility Expansion

MILFORD, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Econo-Pak, a leading contract food packaging and manufacturing company, is proud to announce a transformative expansion of its Milford, Pennsylvania facility. The project includes a 125,000-square-foot addition to the existing 200,000-square-foot facility, representing a major milestone in the company's growth. This expansion will enable Econo-Pak to increase its capacity, support new projects, and meet the growing demand for high-volume contract food packaging services.

Paul Wiebel Sr., Bob Wiebel, and Paul Wiebel Jr. shovel dirt on the site of the facility expansion ceremony. Photo credit: Kayla Rosemary Photography

This investment reflects Econo-Pak's ongoing commitment to providing clients with flexible, scalable solutions in the rapidly evolving food packaging industry. The additional space will house food packaging automation, upgraded production lines, and expanded storage capacity, ensuring faster turnaround times and even greater efficiency for clients.

Econo-Pak's Background

Since its founding in 1981, Econo-Pak has been a trusted turnkey partner for high-volume dry food co-packing, re-packing, and co-manufacturing services. Family-owned and operated, the company takes pride in delivering tailored solutions to medium- and large-sized food businesses. Econo-Pak holds critical certifications—including SQF Level 3, FDA, USDA Organic, Kosher, and Gluten-Free—demonstrating a steadfast commitment to quality, food safety, and operational excellence.

Rising Industry Demand

The global contract packaging market is undergoing unprecedented growth, valued at approximately USD 72.59 billion in 2021, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.35% through 2030 (Straits Research). This facility expansion strategically positions Econo-Pak to support the escalating needs of both current and future clients in this dynamic industry.

A Vision for the Future

"This expansion reflects our dedication to providing top-tier services to our clients," said PJ Wiebel, third-generation CEO of Econo-Pak. "By increasing our facility's capacity, we're not only ready to take on exciting new projects but also to continue delivering exceptional results for our longstanding partners in the food industry. It's a significant step forward for our company, our team, and our clients."

Community and Workforce Impact

The expansion project is expected to create new job opportunities within the Milford area, further strengthening Econo-Pak's ties to the local community. With a growing workforce, Econo-Pak remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

For more information about Econo-Pak's services or to inquire about co-packing opportunities, visit www.econo-pak.com.

Photo credit: Kayla Rosemary Photography

