Economic Analysis Suggests That a National Clean Electricity Payment Program Could Contribute $907 Billion to US Economy and Support 7.7 Million Jobs by 2031

"Our modeling analyzes region-specific clean electricity trajectories to estimate what a national impact might look like, with a focus on potential changes in the capital and operating costs of new and existing power generating resources," said lead study author, Pavel Darling, a vice president with Analysis Group. "The results show clear increases over time, relative to a business-as-usual scenario, in the development and operation of clean generating resources and storage, with substantial economic benefits to the country in the form of increased GDP and new jobs."

Other takeaways from the study include:

A CEPP has the potential to spur both immediate and continuous investments in new electric generating technologies as retail suppliers are incentivized to meet performance goals. The economic benefits arise from the direct investment of dollars to build and operate CEPP-eligible resources, and from additional economic activity generated as these initial investments ripple through the economy in the form of, for example, increased spending of labor income earned from the new jobs.

A CEPP would spur deployment of solar, storage, and on-shore wind, while also driving demand for newer, innovative technologies such as offshore wind and low- or zero-emissions fuels. By 2031, the average annual electric generation from renewables would be about 1.5 times more than renewable generation in 2020, relative to a business-as-usual case, with substantial investments made in all regions of the country.

A CEPP would reduce energy and economic supply chain risk and provide an opportunity to create energy sector jobs in every region. Growth in CEPP-compliant technologies will lead to accelerated development of energy sources and technologies that rely primarily on domestic manufacturing and materials industries. This shift would reduce supply chain risks and reliance on concentrated supply sectors and yield economic activity driving energy supply and use across all regions of the country.

In addition to the economic benefits, the CEPP would increase the production and use of electricity without greenhouse gas emissions or other pollutants, a step in the right direction for improving air quality and meeting climate goals. CEPP investments would also facilitate decarbonization of the nation's electricity systems at a time when they will need to absorb additional demand from electrification of the transportation and building sectors, and increasingly the industrial sector.

