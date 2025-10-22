Economic experts share 2026 outlook at 62nd Annual ASU/PNC Bank Luncheon

Top economists provide insights on U.S. recession risks, Arizona growth, and global uncertainties

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What will 2026 mean for businesses in Arizona and across the nation? Inflation is rising, hiring is slowing, and global uncertainty continues to ripple across markets. To help business leaders, policymakers, and community members prepare for the year ahead, the 62nd Annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon will bring together top experts to share timely insights and strategies.

Hosted by the Department of Economics at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank, the luncheon is Arizona's longest-running and most trusted economic forecast event. Attendees will gain actionable perspectives on the U.S. economy, regional growth, and global market dynamics.

Speakers include:

Kartik Athreya , Director of Research and Head of the Research and Statistics Group, Federal Reserve Bank of New York — delivering the keynote address. (Author of Big Ideas in Macroeconomics .)

, Director of Research and Head of the Research and Statistics Group, Federal Reserve Bank of New York — delivering the keynote address. (Author of .) Augustine Faucher , Chief Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group — providing the U.S. economic outlook. (Regularly featured on CNBC and CNN; widely cited by national outlets.)

, Chief Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group — providing the U.S. economic outlook. (Regularly featured on CNBC and CNN; widely cited by national outlets.) Dennis Hoffman, Director, Office of the University Economist, Arizona State University – presenting the outlook for Arizona and metro economies. (An expert on regional development, Hoffman's research has guided local economic policy and urban planning across Arizona for decades.)

Event details:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time)

Where: Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, Grand Ballroom

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

Tickets: In person $185/person | $1,450/table of 10 • Virtual $75/person | $700/group of 10

Media:

Hoffman will be available for interviews before the event, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. Athreya will be available for interviews after the event via Microsoft Teams. Reporters can schedule interviews by emailing Shay Moser at [email protected] .

"This luncheon has been a cornerstone for Arizona business and policy leaders for more than six decades," said Hoffman. "This year's forecasts will help attendees navigate economic headwinds and identify opportunities in 2026 and beyond."

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking, including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance, and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com .

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked public business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its programs and the research productivity of its distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 120 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by over 130,000 alumni worldwide.

For more information, contact:

Shay Moser

W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University