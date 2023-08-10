Economic Experts Warn of Likely Collapse Amid Unsustainable Debt Levels - Got Gold?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering the alarming levels of debt accumulation witnessed over the past few decades, economists and financial analysts are sounding the alarm, warning that an economic collapse is inevitable. As the nation grapples with a historic $325 trillion debt, high inflation, currency debasement, and widespread civil unrest loom large.

The nation's economy stands at a critical juncture as they struggle to manage their mounting debts. This escalating debt crisis has triggered concerns among financial experts, who fear the repercussions could be severe and far-reaching.

As history has shown, unchecked inflation often follows in the wake of unsustainable debt levels. The purchasing power of fiat currencies are at risk of being eroded, leading to high inflation rates that can wreak havoc on the economy and burden citizens.

Moreover, currency debasement, driven by a cycle of printing money to meet obligations, can further exacerbate the economic crisis. This has grave implications for national and global financial systems, creating an uncertain and turbulent future.

Amid these troubling circumstances, individuals and investors seek ways to safeguard their wealth against the impending storm. Experts suggest that diversifying portfolios and turning to real assets may offer a viable solution.

In times of economic uncertainty, real assets such as gold, and silver, have historically demonstrated resilience. These tangible assets possess intrinsic value, and their prices often tend to rise in times of economic turmoil, providing a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

"Protecting wealth in real assets is a time-tested strategy," advises Jacob Blalock, CEO of Orion Metal Exchange. "The king of wealth preservation is gold. Silver is very undervalued and most likely has more upside potential than gold. Gold and silver, have proven to be reliable safe-haven assets, providing a sense of security when traditional investments may falter."

For now, the national and global economy teeters on the brink, and the world holds its breath, hoping that decisive actions will be taken to steer away from the impending collapse. In the meantime, individuals and investors are encouraged to consider safeguarding their financial future by diversifying their portfolios with real assets.

Orion Metal Exchange offers a variety of self-directed individual retirement account programs which enable investors to own physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Tangible precious metal IRA accounts are easy to set up, cost-effective to maintain, and offer a way to own tangible precious metals in an IRS-compliant accredited retirement account.

To learn more about Orion Metal Exchange and its gold IRAs, please visit www.orionmetalexchange.com.

