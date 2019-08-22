Economic Growth Leads to Industry Expansion in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "roll up your sleeves" full-service accounting and placement firm, NOW CFO, has added an office for the Orlando and Tampa areas (https://www.nowcfo.com/locations/orlando/) to its growing list of markets. NOW CFO provides CFO, Controller, and Accounting level services to Orlando businesses of all sizes as they forge ahead toward continued dramatic economic growth.

Florida has long been a playground for adults and children alike with attractions such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, Legoland and even Gatorland. Now, a nearly 51% population increase since 2000 has led the city to diversify past its tourism backbone. Jobs are popping up, aided by the extensive multi-modal transportation system and low cost of living. Florida's pro-business state taxes also make it an appealing hub for industries of all kinds.

"At NOW CFO we are excited to join the market by helping businesses of all sizes, whether that means the established tourism industry or newer companies building their foothold," said Danene Bottiaux. Florida is in an exciting time with new opportunities every day and a multitude of short-term projects. A top ranked workforce means company owners have their pick of employees. "We are a great resource in this market because we offer experience and work ethic without the need for companies to search for and hire a full-time person," Bottiaux explained.

Orlando and Tampa are leading the state of Florida with high rates of projected growth in construction, business, finance and, of course, leisure and tourism. NOW CFO can't wait to dig in and become a part of this expanding economic playground. "We look forward to adapting ourselves to a wide range of industries," Bottiaux said. "Plus, who doesn't love living in sunny Florida?"

NOW CFO offers outsourced accounting support, without minimums, available for any part of a growing company's process. The Florida office benefits their clients by eliminating the need for a full-time person, creating a solution for short-term projects and cutting costs to save growing industries money.

"We want to become the one stop resource for CEO's and CFO's in the market, providing support to growing companies and aiding profitability," Bottiaux said.

NOW CFO is a full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and interim CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com

SOURCE NOW CFO

Related Links

https://nowcfo.com

