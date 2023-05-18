Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC) Announces 5-Years in Business and Grand Opening of New Headquarters in Clearwater, FL

News provided by

Economic Impact Catalyst

18 May, 2023, 08:07 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), the Florida-based technology and market research firm for entrepreneurship-led economic development, announces its 5-year anniversary and grand opening of their new headquarters in Clearwater, Florida with continued expansion in-the-works.

Continue Reading
Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting with CEO of EIC David Ponraj and City of Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst, along with SVP of EIC McKenzie Dial Fritscher and Cherisse Ponraj.
Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting with CEO of EIC David Ponraj and City of Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst, along with SVP of EIC McKenzie Dial Fritscher and Cherisse Ponraj.
EIC 5-Year Ribbon Cutting Group Photo with City of Clearwater Mayor and Officials.
EIC 5-Year Ribbon Cutting Group Photo with City of Clearwater Mayor and Officials.

CEO, David Ponraj founded Economic Impact Catalyst (initially called Startup Space) in 2018. Ponraj is a South Asian, first generation, American immigrant and entrepreneur who wanted to make it easier for other founders to start businesses. The company went through a rebrand in 202 – from Startup Space, LLC to Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC – as the company and scope of services grew beyond just the Startup Space technology platform to provide data analytics, impact reporting, and economic development strategy.

EIC has grown steadily in five years, and works with economic development organizations, innovation centers, and community builders around the globe by providing a fully customizable SaaS platform with integrated tools and connectivity to exclusively manage entrepreneurship programs and ecosystems. Powered by a passionate Client Experience team and a Data Center of Excellence, EIC provides consultative services, market research, and impact reporting to further empower their clients to catalyze and celebrate small business growth in their communities.

EIC currently works with over 100 economic development entities across the US in 27 states and internationally – diverse geographies, rural regions and urban centers use the technology solution to help entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities build wealth, autonomy, and improve outcomes for their communities.  The platform has over 30,000 users.

EIC's clients' projects are backed by leading foundations like Kellogg (WKKF), Bush, Knight, Gates, Kresge, and state governments like California, Minnesota, Nevada, Iowa, and Michigan.

As EIC looks to the future, the company remains committed to providing best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions that drive entrepreneurship-led economic development. With a growing portfolio of tools and solutions, EIC will continue to empower entrepreneurs, support economic development organizations, and foster the growth of prosperous communities.

"When I started this business 5 years ago, I had a singular vision to help make starting a business easier in my community. Today, we have helped thousands of businesses start and grow globally by breaking down the very barriers that I faced as an immigrant, first-time founder a decade ago. We look forward to continuing this important work in helping entrepreneurs start and create generational wealth for their families and communities." - David Ponraj, Founder & CEO

"As we celebrate our 5-year anniversary, I can't help but feel overwhelmed with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Experiencing the early days of uncertainty as EIC's first employee to present day, now with 25 employees across 7 states, we have grown to become a well-recognized player in the industry. The growth of our company is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every member of our team." - McKenzie Dial-Fritscher, SVP of Operations

Contact
Jodi McLean (727) 460-5066
[email protected]om
www.economicimpactcatalyst.com

SOURCE Economic Impact Catalyst

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.