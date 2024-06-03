CLEARWATER, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), the Clearwater-based technology and market research firm for entrepreneurship-led economic development, announces that Jose Alfaro will be joining the team as Chief Revenue Officer working from Dallas Texas. In this role, Alfaro will be responsible for leading the development and execution of EIC's long-term sales and growth strategies.

Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC) Welcomes Jose Alfaro as Chief Revenue Officer

Alfaro will be joining Economic Impact Catalyst, having recently served as Chief Executive Officer of CO.STARTERS. He is an experienced leader with a track record of building healthy and sustainable programs that support client objectives. With extensive experience conducting and facilitating community training, he is also a respected thought leader and subject matter expert in the areas of rural economic development and building entrepreneur support systems. Alfaro is frequently tapped to share his subject matter expertise at economic development and community development gatherings. He also hosts two monthly webinar series on entrepreneurship support, one for entrepreneur support organizations and one for entrepreneurs, as well as the podcast entitled "Idea to Action."

"I am honored to join the team at EIC. I have admired EICs' contribution to supporting economic development with comprehensive resources, impact, and solutions to ensure that all entrepreneurs can access the available resources in their community. In my prior role as CEO of CO.STARTERS, we made entrepreneurship programming available to anyone who had an idea; now, I am excited to embark on a new journey where we can partner with cities across the country and globe to ensure our solutions provide cities with the best impact data that will create more opportunities for every business idea to thrive." - Jose Alfaro, Chief Revenue Officer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jose Alfaro to the team as our new Chief Revenue Officer. As a leading SaaS solution empowering economic development agencies, we're experiencing tremendous growth, and Jose's proven track record in scaling revenue will be instrumental in propelling us to the next level. His expertise in building high-performing sales teams and driving strategic growth aligns perfectly with our vision to become the go-to platform for economic development agencies globally."

David Ponraj, Founder & CEO

About Economic Impact Catalyst

Economic Impact Catalyst connects communities at the speed of trust, by creating best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions to support entrepreneurship-led economic development. We work with more than 100+ economic development agencies empowering their communities by streamlining development efforts with a single platform for managing SSBCI, ARPA, Build Back Better MBDA and other community development initiatives. EIC platform is designed to power programming like mentorship, grant management, educational programs and technical assistance to achieve greater speed, efficiency and impact. EIC represents a growing portfolio of innovative tools and solutions supporting $100 million in small business programs and 40,000+ small businesses. Learn more about our solutions, our mission, and our clients at www.economicimpactcatalyst.com .

