Economic Impacts of Mexican REITs, comes to NY through AMEFIBRA's FibraDAY 2023

On September 7th , the "FIBRA DAY" will take place in NY, an initiative promoted by AMEFIBRA presided over by Simón Galante and directed by Josefina Moisés. It will be the fifth edition and the second one in the Big Apple. The intention is to attract American investors to the significant opportunities offered by the "nearshoring" boom in the Mexican Real Estate sector.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, New York will be the venue for FIBRA DAY 2023 , a day of insightful debates, networking, and investment exploration. The event organized by AMEFIBRA (equivalent to NAREIT in Mexico) will bring together figures from the Real Estate industry in Mexico and the United States, with the participation of the 16 Mexican REITs (FIBRAs).

FIBRA DAY is an exclusive invitation-only event held at the JW Marriott Essex House, where the brightest minds in the industry will gather, providing a perfect opportunity for investors to expand their industry knowledge, gain valuable insights, and contribute to the advancement of the sector.

With a specific focus on the concept of "Beyond Nearshoring: Real Estate Insights" and Mexico's position in the global environment, the event will provide valuable information and perspectives on the current and future landscape of real estate. This year's speakers include Shannon K O'Neil , David Eaton Keener and Spencer Levy .

The first edition of FIBRA DAY was inaugurated by the legendary Sam Zell, an American Real Estate investor and philanthropist, who recently passed away in May 2023, leaving behind a great legacy. The participation of Jeremy Fox, Partner at Fifth Wall, and Eduardo Osuna, CEO of BBVA, also stood out during the FIBRA DAY 2021 edition.

AMEFIBRA represents 16 diversified Mexican REITs in commercial, industrial, hotel, office, educational, self-storage, and agro-industrial sectors, with combined asset values of 880 billion dollars (Q1 2023) and quarterly rents of 747 million dollars (Q1 2023). Currently, the REITs encompass over 2,000 properties, representing 35 million square meters of Gross Leasable Area (GLA), of which 6 million square meters are certified.

