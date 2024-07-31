Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies (ETCT) Lands Major Deals with Africa and South America's Emerging Market countries

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies ("ETCT"), was founded to become one of the world's first companies to focus on digital transformation for sovereign customers.

ETCT utilizes its vast technology platform partnerships in verticals such as healthcare, education, energy, manufacturing, supply chain management, financial, real estate, and many other core areas with a keen focus on creating jobs, reducing unemployment, increasing a nation's GDP, and developing "Knowledge Economies of Happiness".

Christopher Condon, Co-Chairman & CEO of ETCT Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam I, Co-Chairman & CDO of ETCT

The innovative modeling of an integrated collaborative digitization corridor solution that will create a new form of community called a "Technopolis" (Smart Cities & Communities) will now be introduced to partner sovereign customers by ETCT. Since the advent of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) emergence, ETCT has focused on creating this Technopolis digitalization model to help countries measure their Happiness Quotients, and in the process use the companies' solutions to improve the lifestyle of its sovereign partners citizens.

Side Equity, a Singaporean based Investment Advisory firm engaged to structure the development of the Corridors across select African Countries of interest by its fund of fund partnered within the Asean belt and the America's and their counterpart African Governments identified ETCT and its Technopolis Pack as a solution for the execution of the digitalization of the Corridors. Side Equity fund partner, Mr. Derrick Yeo expressed the advisory firm's excitement about the corridor project's initiation by saying the following: "Africa as an emerging market provides a new frontier for innovative digitization of its economies. With ETCT's Technopolis Pack, we see a more fluid digitalization implementation process across all phases of the corridor projects being spearheaded by Side Equity and its partners with the first 13 governments."

ETCT was selected to deploy its Technopolis solution with its partner company WorldVuer iByonds integrated hardware devices, data management operating system, and AI platforms across the corridors of 13 African countries. The Corridors include several infrastructure development projects. Each Corridor is sovereign backed and written into the countries' financial blueprints for 25 years with an annual yield of USD$2 Billion in revenues. The Corridors are estimated to yield a total revenue of USD$650+ Billion over the next 25 years.

ETCT will collaborate with various stakeholders to unify the digitization of African countries within the project areas of interest. Phase one of the Corridors deployment will begin in the southern belt of Africa. Starting in Lesotho, ETCT and stakeholders will map and deploy the digital network across Southern Africa, bridging to the Indian Ocean in Tanzania, and further extending through select landlocked countries to connect to the Atlantic Ocean.

ETCT will lead the digital transformation of the various governmental institutions that administer over the ports, rail, pipelines, smart grid, fiber optics, anchor towns, and mines across the Corridors, bringing all the countries of interest together, digitally.

The same will be achieved in South American countries of Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay as well.

"The need for Interoperability in the various value corridors across emerging markets necessitated the establishment of Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies, an innovative company focused on providing the framework for building an Interoperable Ecosystem that can be deployed to provide efficient digitalization solutions worldwide called a Technopolis Pack. We are beyond enthusiastic to become the go-to company for corridor digitalization worldwide," stated by HRH Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam I, Co-Chairman & CDO of ETCT Inc.

"We are honored to be selected for this opportunity. Integrating our Technopolis Pack with WorldVuer iByond's devices, software, and WiOS platform will create a robust digital ecosystem for the first 13 countries. This project's initiation showcases our commitment to innovation and expertise in deploying advanced AI solutions globally," said Christopher Condon, Co-Chairman & CEO of ETCT.

About Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies (ETCT):

Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies (ETCT) is at the forefront of driving economic growth and innovation through strategic partnerships with sovereign and government entities. ETCT's mission is to deliver transformative technological solutions that enhance infrastructure, streamline operations, and foster sustainable development. Join ETCT in the journey to transform economies and empower governments. Together, we can create a more connected, efficient, and prosperous world. For more information visit: www.etcorridortech.com .

About Side Equity:

Side Equity is a Singapore-based investment advisory fund specialized in global emerging markets. With a focus on fostering technological advancements and economic growth, Side Equity partners with leading investment advisory firms and sovereign funds to support transformative projects worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sideequity.com

This press release serves as a formal announcement of ETCT Inc.'s recent achievement and its pivotal role in the 13 Corridors project across the Southern African belt, highlighting the company's technological prowess and its commitment to fostering global connectivity and economic development.

