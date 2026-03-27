Economic Value of Family Caregiving in PA Reaches $40 billion annually, New AARP Report Shows

Report finds 2.2 million family caregivers of adults contribute 2.1 billion hours of care annually

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's family caregivers now provide $40 billion worth of labor each year, according to a new AARP report. Most of this work is unpaid, yet it forms the backbone of the nation's long-term care system that is essential to helping millions of older adults live independently at home.

Why this matters: Without family caregivers, many more Pennsylvanians would rely on expensive institutional care, driving significantly higher costs for taxpayers and public programs.

"Family caregivers are a major economic force, filling critical gaps in our health care system every single day," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "The economic value of their unpaid care now exceeds $40 million annually, yet caregivers too often pay the price with their own health, financial security, and well-being. AARP is fighting to ensure family caregivers get the support they deserve – saving them time and money and recognizing their essential role in our communities."

Key findings from the report – Valuing the Invaluable 2026 – include:

2.2 million Pennsylvanians are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 2.1 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $40 billion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $19.05 per hour.

Across states, the estimated value of caregiving ranges from $14.12 per hour in Louisiana to $27.05 per hour in Washington, reflecting regional differences in wages and the cost of care.

National Findings:

59 million Americans are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 49.5 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $1.01 trillion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $20.41 per hour.

The 49.5 billion hours of care provided each year is the equivalent of nearly 24 million full-time workers, roughly 17% of the entire U.S. full-time workforce.

The value of family caregiving exceeds total federal, state, and local Medicaid spending nationwide, and almost doubles all out-of-pocket health care spending.

Caregiving has become more demanding and complex as chronic illnesses rise and more care shifts into homes:

Family caregivers are spending more time providing care, averaging 27 hours each week.

More than half, 57%, now provide high-intensity care meaning; they spend more hours helping with daily tasks like bathing and dressing as well as complex medical and nursing tasks like wound care and administering injections.

Read the full report here.

Thanks to AARP's advocacy, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently launched the PA CareKit - an innovative initiative designed to support the Commonwealth's more than 2 million unpaid family caregivers – offering practical training, connection to respite services, and personalized tools to help caregivers navigate their unique and often complex situations.

AARP also helps families cut through the complexity of caregiving by connecting them with trusted caregiving guides tailored to diverse communities - including military families, Asian American caregivers, and LGBTQ caregivers, among others. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/caregiving

AARP Family Caregiving Guides are designed to help you navigate no matter where you are in your caregiving journey.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp.org, aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

TJ Thiessen, [email protected], 717-381-7420

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania