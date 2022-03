Economical Insurance Selects Solera to Simplify Claims Experience for Customers

Solera announced the renewal of a multi-year agreement with Economical Insurance to adopt Solera's VI / ML platform. Tweet this

"We are honored to collaborate with Economical on its innovation journey. Solera's data and technology have enabled us to deliver AI-powered solutions and make the vision of touchless claims an improved experience for policyholders. Our commitment to the industry and the Canadian market is firm and we will continue to strive every day to earn our customer's trust," said Tony Graham, EVP, Claims and After Market, Solera.

Today's announcement marks the extension of a long-standing relationship between Economical and Solera. Economical, an early adopter of the modern insurance claims workflow, was the first Canadian insurance company to introduce Image Capture through AudaTarget, Solera's AI-driven decision-support platform for improving repair-shop assignment optimization. Today, AudaTarget strives to expedite Economical's claims process and enhance the overall customer experience.

"Making a claim for a vehicle can be a complicated process with many stakeholders, but at Economical we are trying to find ways to make this simpler and more efficient for our brokers and customers," said Hans Reidl, Senior Vice President of Claims, Economical. "With Solera as our partner of choice, we're able to use technology solutions and intelligent data to adopt new AI technologies that can enable us to deliver an improved experience for our customers facing a claim."

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

SOURCE Solera Holdings, Inc.