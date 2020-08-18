Economies Leveraging Technologies in Smart Grid Data Analytics Market to Adopt New Smart Grid Concepts; Market to Touch Mark of US$ 14 Bn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several advantages of smart grids such as better predictive analysis of networks and decision support system have nudged utility providers in numerous countries to deploy smart grid data analytics.

Analysts at TMR concur that focus on improving environment sustainability demands and reliability of smart grids will propel smart grid data analytics market growth.

Sheer pace of urbanization in developing regions drive adoption of novel technologies in the market such as IoT and Big Data analytics.

The smart grid data analytics market is projected to clock robust CAGR of ~13% during 2020 – 2030, and reach worth of US$ 14 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Report

Of all the key deployment models in smart grid data analytics market, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) analytics segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment throughout forecast period

Among the various deployment models, cloud contributed leading market share in 2019

Among the various end users, public sector segment led the market in 2019

North America held the dominating share in 2019 and estimated to reach US$ 1,361.7 Mn by 2020-end

held the dominating share in 2019 and estimated to reach by 2020-end Asia Pacific to rise at remarkable growth rate during 2020 – 2030

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The increasing adoption of systems that helps in better convergence of OT/IT has enabled service providers a better control of analytics data.

Rise in electricity consumption in worldwide populations is bolstering the trend for efficient and reliable power distribution

Automation in electricity transmission and distribution is a prominent trend in developed as well developing economies of the world, boosting the demand for smart grid data analytics market

Adoption of IoT and AI has spurred the performance of smart grids, thereby boosting the business market proposition among utility providers

Rise in demand for reliable electricity transmission in industrial and residential sectors is boosting the demand.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape Assessment

Providers of smart grid data analytics are focusing on improving user privacy, data integrity, and confidentiality. They are increasingly benefitting from constant efforts of integrating smart grids with IoT and Big Data analytics. Thus, industry proponents in power and industrial automation are gaining competitive edge in the smart grid data analytics market on the back of the popularity of AMI-powered predictive analytics and AI-based solutions.

Well-entrenched players in the smart grid data analytics market include smart grid data analytics, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Dell EMC, and Capgemini SE.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Regional Landscape

The demand for smart grid data analytics solutions hasn't waned in countries that are undergoing rapid pace of urbanization, even during the uncertain Covid 19 times. A prominent case in point is Asia Pacific, which is projected to expand at rapid CAGR during 2020 – 2030. The deployment of smart grid systems has gained traction in China. The utilization of smart grid data analytics for predictive analysis of consumer behavior and grid conditions has attracted governments to support the deployment.

The Smart Grid Data Analytics Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Segmentation

Component

Solution

AMI Analytics



Demand Response Analytics



Grid Optimization



Asset Management



Others (Energy Forecasting and Data Visualization Tools)

Services

Professional



Managed

Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

End User

Small/ Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Public Sector

BSS Solutions for Utilities

Specialized Solutions (for Back-end)

CRM



Billing



Customer Care



Business Intelligence



Others

Generalized Solutions (for Front-end)

CRM



Billing



Customer Care



Business Intelligence



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





Kuwait





United Arab Emirates





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of South America

