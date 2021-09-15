Economies of Scale Allows Companies in Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market to Target Budget Car Buyers, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driver and passenger safety have become a paramount concern of automakers and customers. The ubiquity of autonomous vehicles, connected devices, and electric and shared mobility have revolutionized the automotive industry and are causing unprecedented disruptions in the entire ecosystem. As the adoption of ADAS gathers steam, this will accelerate the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems that keep sand, dirt, sand and other foreign elements at bay for unobscured vision and instantaneous response time.

In a recent report, Fairfield Market Research states that the global automotive camera cleaning system market should record a CAGR of 29% from 2021 to 2027 and be worth US$1.28 Bn by then.

Automotive Camera Cleaning Systems Moving From Luxury to Must Have in Budget Vehicles

Typically, automotive camera cleaning systems have been restricted to premium vehicles as they come laden with pumps, five litre reservoirs, camera nozzles, and dosing units – all of which significantly raise the price of the car. In addition, automotive camera cleaning systems leave water droplets behind that could distort vision, making the utility of their installation debatable. Nevertheless, the importance given to safety and economies of scale have allowed original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to pass on savings to end-users. It is anticipated that the cost of installing automotive camera cleaning systems should plummet as superior technology allows manufacturers to produce high quality automotive camera cleaning systems on previously unimaginable scales.

Affordability of Fixed Nozzles Make Them Popular in Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market

The fixed nozzle technology accounted for the lion's share of the automotive camera cleaning system market largely due to its affordability and simplicity. The fixed nozzle type alone comprised half of the global automotive camera cleaning system market in 2019 alone and this is widely anticipated to continue for the foreseeable future. By application, the automotive camera cleaning system market is subdivided into front safety monitoring, interjection cameras, night vision, central monitoring system, mirror, and parking with the parking application segment leading at present.

Sensor Shortages Restricted Growth in the Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market

The automotive industry was battered by the black swan event of COVID-19 with losses to the tune of billions of dollars. Several automotive giants had shuttered their production plants for the better part of 2020 and consumers delayed vehicle purchases due to the economic uncertainty. In 2021, carmakers are resuming productions as workers begin commuting to office, thereby demanding personal mobility options. While there are still shortages of sensors in the automotive camera cleaning system market, these are predicted to resolve soon as global supply chains begin their slow march towards normalcy.

High Disposable Income and Government Safety Mandates Make Europe Key for Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market

European countries are trendsetters in the automotive camera cleaning system market as several luxury carmakers have their headquarters there. The continent, along with North America has a longstanding heritage in car manufacturing and comprised 30% of the total demand in 2019. Western customers have a higher disposable income and are willing to pay a premium for advanced safety features, allowing manufacturers to reinvest their profits in superior automotive camera cleaning systems. Moreover, government mandates compel automakers to install ADAS, fuelling demand for camera cleaning systems.

Prominent Companies in the Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market See Fast-Paced Technological Innovations

The competition in the automotive camera cleaning system market is projected to intensify in the coming years as technological innovation continues unabated. Tech giants are collaborating with automotive companies, universities, and researchers to bring novel solutions to the market. Companies profiled in this informative report on the automotive camera cleaning system market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, dlhBOWLES, Ficosa Internacional SA, and KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO.

