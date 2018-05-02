Economist GMAT Tutor Awards $25,000 MBA Scholarship to Business School Aspirant

Cannilla beat nearly 3,000 other contest entrants by scoring highest on Economist GMAT Tutor's GMAT practice exam and writing the most compelling tie-breaker essay, winning out over 70 other top scorers. When asked his secret to winning, he says, "GMAT questions are tricky brain teasers. When preparing for the contest, I chose not to consider the exam as an annoying task, but rather as a fun and stimulating challenge, and that made my preparation much more enjoyable and effective!"

The next contest will launch in Autumn of 2018 and will be open to anyone who is considering pursuing an MBA or EMBA.

Cannilla can apply his MBA scholarship prize towards tuition at any of the contest's participating business schools where he is accepted into an MBA programme. This season's business schools are:

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Darden School of Business Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University

Schulich School of Business

Porto Business School

Leicester Castle Business School

Amsterdam Business School, University of Amsterdam

SKEMA Business School

emlyon Business School

International Business School

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Contest entrants must qualify under the Terms & Conditions.

For information about partnership opportunities, please contact Richard Dexter at

+1 212-554-0662 or RichardDexter@economist.com.

