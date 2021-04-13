Economist Manuel Hinds Offers Solutions to a Divided America

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Publishing today announces the release of In Defense of Liberal Democracy: What We Need to Do to Heal a Divided America by Manuel Hinds, former minister of finance to the government of El Salvador and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

High-profile economist Manuel Hinds merges expert historical, political, and economic analysis and shows how our recent technological revolution—what he calls the Connectivity Revolution—has led to a crisis of divisiveness.

In Defense of Liberal Democracy Manuel Hinds

Assessing the angry rhetoric and polarization of current political and social discourse in the US, Hinds considers the dangers of seeking populist solutions to our current upheaval and shows how the traditions and institutions of liberal democracy restored prosperity, freedom, and social equity during the Industrial Revolution, the Great Depression, and other periods of political instability. Hinds examines our nation's past and present (up to and including the 2020 presidential election) to illustrate how current events can be as dramatic as any historical legacy in warning us of the danger of abandoning our democratic principles.

We have been here before. The great global crises of the twentieth century resulted from similar upheavals.

Hinds makes the urgent case that liberal democracy is the only way to usher America through tumultuous change.

Hinds message is critical: that rather than polarization, we need tolerance. Those left behind must be brought back through investment and wise policy. And, most importantly, we need cooperation—the kind contained in the basic conception of the United States—though never fully applied—that respects the equality of all citizens regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural origin.

Benn Steil, director of international economics a the Council on Foreign Relations and author of The Marshall Plan: Dawn of the Cold War says, "Manuel Hinds makes a powerful case for classical liberal democracy. . . in a time of dizzying technological and social upheaval."

Todd Buchholz, former White House director of economic policy says, "Manuel Hinds gives us a masterful work that bravely stands between liberal democracy and the dustbin of history. . . . Democracy needs defenders, and Hinds stands guard at the gates."

About Manuel Hinds

Manuel Hinds is a consultant to private and public institutions, including the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. He has served as minister of finance in El Salvador twice and as division chief at the World Bank, working with more than thirty countries. He is the author of The Triumph of the Flexible Society: The Connectivity Revolution and Resistance to Change and Playing Monopoly with the Devil: Dollarization and Domestic Currencies in Developing Countries and co-author of Money, Markets, and Sovereignty. He is the 2010 winner of the Manhattan Institute's Hayek Prize. Hinds live in San Salvador.

Please contact Donna Spurlock to request a review copy.

Contact: Donna Spurlock

Phone: (617) 321-2502

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Imagine Publishing