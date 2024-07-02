Economist Wins 2024 INDIE Book Award for Book About God

Is There Evidence for God? takes first place in Inspirational/Nonfiction category

SAUGATUCK, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is There Evidence for God? An Economist Searches for Answers took first place in INDIE's 2024 Award for Inspirational/Nonfiction. The book details one man's research-based search for evidence of God.

Robert Genetski, a nationally-known economist and resident of Saugatuck, MI, has written five books on economics. His search for God began after his 90-year-old religious mother told her son she no longer believed God was real.

With his background directing extensive economic and financial research projects, Genetski began a methodical search for the evidence surrounding God. His journey involved an inquiry into evidence surrounding atheism, miracles, near-death experiences, the world's religions and the Bible.

Is there hard evidence for God? Genetski claims there is more than we can imagine. He says, "Searching for God has been a labor of love. It has rewarded me with insights, inspiration, and a peace far beyond anything I might have dreamed."

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is an international literary awards program that recognizes and honors authors and publishers of exceptional independently published books. "Is There Evidence For God ... an Economist Searches for Answers defies expectations. Despite the author being an economist, the book isn't dry or overly analytical. Instead, it presents an intriguing, relatable, and thought-provoking exploration. I highly recommend it for people of faith and those questioning the existence of God." — Cathy Oasheim, Next Generation Indie Book Awards Judge.

