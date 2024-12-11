ECONSE HELPS FIRE HYDRANT MANUFACTURER ENHANCE EMPLOYEE SAFETY, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY, AND CONSERVE WATER

The company approached Econse Water Technologies to help them conserve water in their hydrant testing process—and Econse saw additional opportunities.

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading manufacturer of fire hydrants reached out to Econse to help manage the water used in their testing process. To ensure that every hydrant meets their demanding standards, a rigorous procedure is used to verify pressure ratings and clear any metal shavings left by the manufacturing process. This testing requires a large amount of water that is then collected and reused for the next round.

Training factory employees on the compact, easy-to-use Econse system.

While this testing procedure ensured consistent performance, it wasted a lot of water and created an environment that was potentially harmful to employee health. Detailed operational procedures and protective clothing minimized risk to employees, but the company wanted to go even further with their safety and conservation measures.

Econse delivered a customized wastewater recycling solution that provided a variety of benefits over the existing system. The Econse system captures a greater volume of water to reuse, and effectively filters harmful bio-contaminants and solids including metal shavings. The system is simple to operate and requires minimal input or monitoring. The result is more water recaptured and reused, treated water that is safer for employees to contact, an easy-to-use system that improves efficiency, and increased water conservation to help preserve their community and our planet.

The Econse system was also appealing because it didn't require connection to the sewer system. The client's manufacturing facility had no drains, and the construction costs to update the facility with drainage would have pushed past their budget constraints. Not only was the Econse solution more affordable than options requiring sewer connection, it was completed and installed within months instead of dragging the process out for years.

"We believe that decentralized wastewater systems are a critical solution for the future of businesses, communities, and our planet," says Derek Davy, CEO Econse Water Technologies. "Our compact wastewater solution is easy to install and operate, which was perfect for this client. With our technology, they easily, affordably, and quickly met their conservation goals and employee safety objectives. Safer employees? Cleaner community and planet? Econse was a no-brainer, win-win solution."

"This application truly showcases the flexibility and versatility of the solutions we provide," says Neil Sosebee, CTO Econse Water Technologies. "Because of our small footprint, we're able to help a variety of industries with wastewater challenges because Econse doesn't require massive floorspace or retention ponds. Some projects don't even require drains. With just a small room or space, we can affordably install a system that treats wastewater suitable for direct discharge."

ABOUT ECONSE WATER TECHNOLOGIES

Econse Water Technologies leads the charge in redefining water treatment solutions to combat pollution and confront climate change head-on. Their proven technologies have empowered businesses and communities across Canada and the US, enabling environmental compliance while fostering economic growth with compact, on-site solutions. Recently, Econse introduced OZOCAV, a new biosecurity tool in the fight against emerging pandemics.

For any follow-up questions or more details, please contact:

Derek Davy at [email protected]

SOURCE Econse Water Technologies