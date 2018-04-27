ECONTENT TV Creates And Manages The Hispanic Social Media Campaign For Montefiore's CORAZON Premiered At The Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ECONTENT TV is supporting Montefiore's promotion of their film CORAZÓN through social media.
Starring Academy Award® nominee Demian Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight, Aliens, Savages) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049, Hands of Stone), and directed by John Hillcoat, Montefiore's short film CORAZÓN made its world premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival.
"We are pleased to support Montefiore's promotional efforts for this important initiative," said Felix M Mendez, president of ECONTENT TV. "This is a powerful film based on a real life story and we are happy to be doing our part to create awareness and motivate more people to become organ donors."
The social campaign will run until the end of April, which is National Donors Month, and the film can be watched for free on corazonfilm.com.
About ECONTENT TV
ECONTENT TV is an award-winning production company dedicated to create content for digital, social and traditional media. It is based in New York with strategic offices in London, Madrid and Mexico City.
