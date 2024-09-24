ECOPETROL ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE FOR OFFSHORE PROJECTS

BOGOTA, Colombia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that, in compliance with the ruling issued by the Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit, the names "Uchuva" and "Tayrona" will no longer be used to refer to its offshore exploration projects in the Colombian Caribbean, nor any project in which the Company is involved. This mention of the former names is made only once to comply with the court's order.

In collaboration with Petrobras, Ecopetrol's partner in these projects, it has been agreed that the first project will now be referred to as SIRIUS, and the second as GUA-OFF-0.

Going forward, any previous mentions of the old names by Ecopetrol in the Securities Market Information System (SIMEV) and in the Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval (EDGAR) in the SEC will be understood to refer to the SIRIUS and GUA-OFF-0 projects in their respective contexts.

