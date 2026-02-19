Ecopetrol publishes measures aimed at ensuring the adequate representation of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 27th, 2026

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company") announces that to comply with the provisions of Part III, Title I, Chapter VI of the Legal Basic Circular issued by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia (C.E. 006 of 2025), the Company expects to implement the following measures at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting planned to be held on March 27, 2026. The purpose of these measures is to ensure the adequate representation of shareholders in such meeting:

Inform shareholders of their right to be represented by proxy and set out the legal requirements of the proxies to be granted for such purpose.

Instruct those designated to verify the shareholders' proxy assignments that they may not accept a those proxies that fail to meet the minimum requirements established by law, and that no powers of attorney will be accepted where the name of the respective appointed representative is not clearly stated.

Remind Ecopetrol's managers and employees that: (i) they must not suggest or determine the names of appointees in shareholders' proxies; (ii) they must not recommend that shareholders vote for a specific candidate list for the board of directors; and (iii) they must not suggest or coordinate, with shareholders on the submission of proposals at the meeting, or on voting in favor of or against any proposal submitted at the meeting.

Prohibit granting powers of attorney to individuals directly or indirectly connected to the management or to employees of Ecopetrol.

Remind employees that, except in cases of legal representation, they may not, while serving in their roles, represent at the meeting any shares other than their own.

Designate the Corporate Legal Vice Presidency and General Secretariat as the area responsible for reviewing and verifying that proxies meet the above-described requirements.

