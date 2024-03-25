Ecopetrol Reports on the Decisions Adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting on March 22, 2024.

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that during the ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 22, 2024, after giving notice to its shareholders and complying with the legal requirements to carry out the session, the shareholders cast their votes on each of the items on the agenda as follows:

Matter Submitted for Consideration of the Shareholders' Meeting Voting for the first proposal to approve the agenda included in the call Voting for the second proposal to remove item 16 (Election of members of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2021-2025 period) and item 17 (Presentation and approval of statutory reforms – modification of the corporate purpose) from the agenda Vote for the third proposal to include the disclosure of the Control Risk Report on the agenda Voting for the fourth proposal to (i) remove item 16 (Election of members of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2021-2025 period) and item 17 (Presentation and approval of statutory reforms – modification of the corporate purpose) from the agenda and (ii) include in the agenda the discussion of the performance of the President of Ecopetrol Approval of the agenda 99.28% in favor 0.001% in favor 0.0008% in favor 0.0043% in favor

Matter Submitted for Consideration of the Shareholders' Meeting Votes in favor Votes against Blank votes Appointment of the President of the General Shareholder´s meeting 99.84 % 0.002 % 0.14 % Appointment of the Election and Reviewing Commission of the General Shareholder´s meeting 99.94 % 0.0006 % 0.05 % Appointment of the Commission for the Review and Approval of the General Shareholder´s meeting Minutes 99.99 % 0.001 % 0.0002 % Approval of the Report of the Board of Directors on its operation, development and compliance with the Code of Good Governance. 99.96 % 0.004 % 0.034 % Approval of the integrated management report for the year 2023 99.05 % 0.01 % 0.93 % Approval of the audited, individual and consolidated Financial Statements 99.05 % 0.01 % 0.93 %

Note: The figures included in the table do not include all decimals, which will be included in the final text of the minutes of the assembly. Once all formal legal requirements are met and the minutes are registered in the commercial registry, Ecopetrol will inform the market about such process through these same means.

Matter Submitted for Consideration of the Shareholders' Meeting Voting for the first proposal: to approve the payment of dividends to minority shareholders in 3 equal installments: April 25; September 26 and December 19. For the majority shareholder, payment is proposed to be made no later than December 31, 2024. Voting for the second proposal: to approve the payment of dividends to minority shareholders in 2 equal installments payable on April 3 and June 26, 2024. For the majority shareholder, it is proposed to pay no later than December 31, 2024. Distribution of Dividends Project 5.41% in favor 94.54% in favor

Note: The blank vote corresponded to 0.034%.

Matter Submitted for Consideration by the Shareholders' Meeting Votes in favor Votes against Blank Votes Election of the members of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the period 2021-2025 98.94 % 1.05 % 0.00006 % Reform of the Company's corporate purpose 99.38 % 0.10 % 0.50 %

Matter Submitted for Consideration by the Shareholders' Meeting Voting for the first proposal, which corresponds to the one presented by Ecopetrol's management. Voting for the second proposal: The number of members of the Board of Directors is changed from 9 to 11; the term of office is changed from 4 to 2 years and the possibility of indefinite reelection is changed and (i) a line item for an employee of Ecopetrol S.A. and (ii) a line item for a minority shareholder (not included among the 10 largest shareholders) is included. Other bylaw reforms 99.77% in favor

0.16% against Nota: The blank vote corresponded to 0.06%. 0.35% in favor

94.20% against Nota: The blank vote corresponded to 5.44%.

Matter Submitted for Consideration by the Shareholders' Meeting Vote on the proposal to file a social action for liability against Mr. Ricardo Roa Barragan. Proposals and Miscellaneous 1.04% in favor

94.13% against Nota: The blank vote corresponded to 4.81%.

The election of the members of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2021-2025 period and the statutory reforms approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders are detailed below:

i) Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors

The names of the members of the Board of Directors elected, for the remainder of the period 2021 – 2025, and the people they replaced are detailed below:

Line Name Permanence Replaced by (if applicable) Quality First Saúl Kattan NO Ángela María Robledo Gómez Independent Second Mónica De Greiff YES, but change line Lilian Tatiana Roa Avendaño Not independent Third Gonzalo Hernandez YES, but change line Mónica De Greiff Lindo Independent Fourth Claudia González NO Gonzalo Hernandez Jiménez Not independent Fifth Mauricio Cabrera NO Luis Alberto Zuleta Jaramillo Independent Sixth Luis Alberto Zuleta YES, but change line Edwin Palma Egea Not independent Seventh Esteban Piedrahita Uribe NO Guillermo García Realpe Independent Eighth Sandra Ospina NO Álvaro Torres Macías Independent Ninth Juan José Echavarría YES Juan José Echavarría Soto Independent

ii) The text of the approved amendment can be accessed through the following link: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/wps/wcm/connect/0cae1d90-7809-4adc-88dd-fa4a1376c5be/Bylaws+Admenment+Proposal.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CVID=oUZHIKc

