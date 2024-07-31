Ecopetrol reports senior management changes

BOGOTA, Colombia, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on July 31, 2024 adopted the following decisions:

As part of the implementation of the new organizational structure, approved and announced on June 6, the following permanent appointments were made:

Sandra Lucía Rodríguez as Corporate Vice President of Territorial Transformation and HSE starting on August 1, 2024 . Sandra has been in charge of this vice presidency since June 28, 2024 . She is a lawyer from Javeriana University, specialist in Commercial and Administrative Law, with a master's degree in public law and environmental policy and management. She has 28 years of experience, highlighting her work with territories and communities, sanctioning procedures, and evaluation of environmental regulations for public and private sector companies. Previously, she served as Delegate Ombudsman for Collective and Environmental Rights at the Ombudsman's Office, with national responsibility for the protection of collective rights and jurisprudential recognitions.

. Sandra has been in charge of this vice presidency since . She is a lawyer from Javeriana University, specialist in Commercial and Administrative Law, with a master's degree in public law and environmental policy and management. She has 28 years of experience, highlighting her work with territories and communities, sanctioning procedures, and evaluation of environmental regulations for public and private sector companies. Previously, she served as Delegate Ombudsman for Collective and Environmental Rights at the Ombudsman's Office, with national responsibility for the protection of collective rights and jurisprudential recognitions. Camilo Barco Muñoz as Corporate Vice President of Finance and Sustainable Value starting on August 20, 2024 . Camilo is a lawyer specializing in Financial Law, with studies in Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at the London School of Economics and the Chicago Booth School of Business. He has 24 years of experience in the public and private sectors, notably serving as General Director of State Participations at the Ministry of Finance and as Director of Investment Banking at BBVA Colombia. He was Senior Vice President - Director of Investment Banking at Itaú Colombia . Previously, he was Managing Director / Country Head at Alvarez & Marsal, Financial Vice President at Interconexión Eléctrica S.A., and a member of the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol S.A.

. Camilo is a lawyer specializing in Financial Law, with studies in Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at the and the Chicago Booth School of Business. He has 24 years of experience in the public and private sectors, notably serving as General Director of State Participations at the Ministry of Finance and as Director of Investment Banking at BBVA Colombia. He was Senior Vice President - Director of Investment Banking at Itaú . Previously, he was Managing Director / Country Head at Alvarez & Marsal, Financial Vice President at Interconexión Eléctrica S.A., and a member of the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol S.A. Jaime Andrés García as Vice President of Procurement and Services starting on September 2, 2024 . Jaime is a Civil Engineer from Universidad de los Andes, a specialist in Business Administration, and holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Polytechnic University of Madrid . He has 24 years of experience holding strategic positions in national and multinational companies. His experience has been primarily related to supply chains, operations, procurement, finance, and shared services, in companies such as Banco Agrario, ETB, and Dexeright, among others.

. Jaime is a Civil Engineer from Universidad de los Andes, a specialist in Business Administration, and holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Polytechnic University of . He has 24 years of experience holding strategic positions in national and multinational companies. His experience has been primarily related to supply chains, operations, procurement, finance, and shared services, in companies such as Banco Agrario, ETB, and Dexeright, among others. Alberto José Vergara Monterrosa as Corporate Director of Compliance starting on August 1, 2024 . Alberto has been in charge of the Corporate Compliance Vice Presidency since April 2024 and the Corporate Compliance Directorate since June 6, 2024 . He has over 23 years of experience in the hydrocarbons sector. He is a lawyer from the National University of Colombia , with specializations in Contractual Law, Business Law, and Commercial Law, and holds a master's degree in Private Law.

