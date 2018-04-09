Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that according to the relevant information published August 24, 2017, the liquidation of Ecopetrol Global Capital S.L.U., headquartered in Spain, was completed as stated in the public instrument authorized by the Madrid notary and duly recorded with that city's commercial registry.

Ecopetrol Global Capital S.L.U.'s liquidation was authorized by the Ecopetrol S.A. Board of Directors as part of the process of reviewing its Business Group's corporate structure.