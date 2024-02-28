Ecopetrol S.A. reports on the Protocolization of the Bylaws Amendment Approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that the amendment to the Bylaws of the company, which were approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders, in an extraordinary session on January 10, were formalized in Public Deed No. 137 dated February 20, 2024 from the 6th Notary of Bogotá D.C. and further registered in the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá.

The amendment to the bylaws of the company were approved by the General Shareholders' meeting on January 10, 2024, and its full text were reported through this means on January 11, 2024.

