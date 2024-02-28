ECOPETROL S.A. reports United Kingdom court's decision and expected Dutch court's decision related to restructuring plans of McDermott's subsidiaries and Reficar's arbitral award

News provided by

Ecopetrol S.A.

28 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol informs that on February 27, 2024 its subsidiary Refineria de Cartagena S.A.S. (Reficar) was notified of the decision of a United Kingdom court to approve the restructuring plan of CB&I UK Limited, a subsidiary of McDermott International Ltd., and consequently to discharge CB&I UK Limited's payment obligation to Reficar under the arbitral award of June 2, 2023.

Separately, it is expected that in March 2024 a Dutch court will approve a restructuring plan submitted by an independent expert appointed by such court for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I N.V.), another subsidiary of McDermott International Ltd.  If the restructuring plan is approved as submitted, Reficar could receive, among others, preferred shares convertible into 19.9% of the common stock of McDermott International Ltd. in satisfaction of CB&I N.V.'s payment obligation to Reficar under the arbitral award of June 2, 2023.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent  with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events and which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "continue", or "believe" or other words of similar import, and which forward-looking statements also include certain projections, forecasts, budgets and other estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Ecopetrol's control. Ecopetrol does not undertake any obligation to provide any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets
Carolina Tovar Aragón
Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications (Colombia)
Marcela Ulloa
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

Also from this source

Ecopetrol S.A. reports on the Protocolization of the Bylaws Amendment Approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Ecopetrol S.A. reports on the Protocolization of the Bylaws Amendment Approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that the amendment to the Bylaws of the company, which were approved by the General Assembly of...
Ecopetrol announces the dates for the publication of its fourth quarter 2023 and full year earnings report and conference call

Ecopetrol announces the dates for the publication of its fourth quarter 2023 and full year earnings report and conference call

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) announces that after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024, it will release its financial and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.