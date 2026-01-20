Ecopia AI and Nearmap Launch Off-the-Shelf Advanced Transportation Feature Data Across North America

High-precision transportation intelligence, powered by Nearmap high-recency aerial imagery and Ecopia's AI feature extraction, delivers decision-ready geospatial context at scale

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a global leader in property intelligence, and Ecopia AI (Ecopia) today announced the availability of off-the-shelf, high-precision planimetric transportation data across 100 North American cities. Extracted from Nearmap high-resolution aerial imagery using Ecopia's advanced AI mapping technology, the dataset delivers instant access to detailed transportation features to support mapping analytics and planning initiatives across the public sector and civil engineering organizations.

The Advanced Transportation Features dataset builds on Nearmap consistent, frequently updated aerial capture and Ecopia's proven feature extraction capabilities to provide accurate, standardized geospatial context for applications including urban planning, traffic safety analysis, and bike and pedestrian network assessment.

Using Ecopia's AI map engine, more than 60 individual vector layers were extracted from Nearmap imagery, including sidewalks, bike lanes, turn lanes, road markings, crosswalks, and other complex transportation features. Initially available for 100 cities, the dataset will expand to the full Nearmap North American coverage footprint, more than 1.5 million square kilometers, in the coming months.

"Transportation infrastructure is some of the most complex and detail-rich data to create at scale," said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. "By combining Nearmap high-recency aerial imagery, AI-derived attributes, and consistent coverage with Ecopia's advanced feature extraction, we're enabling a new level of transportation intelligence that helps organizations move faster, reduce uncertainty, and plan with confidence."

Unlike automated mapping solutions that sacrifice accuracy for speed, Ecopia's systems produce planimetric-level transportation data with greater than 95% geometric accuracy, while benefiting from the efficiency and scalability of AI. When paired with Nearmap frequently refreshed imagery and broad geographic coverage, the result is decision-grade data that reflects real-world conditions as they change.

Historically, the manual effort required to trace and classify detailed transportation features—such as road lanes and sidewalk networks—has limited availability and driven up costs, particularly at regional or national scales. The off-the-shelf availability of Advanced Transportation Features removes this barrier, enabling government agencies and engineering firms to access consistent, high-precision data without lengthy custom workflows.

"The off-the-shelf availability of Ecopia's land cover and transportation infrastructure data represents a transformative shift in what planners can assume is available," said David Wasserman, Civic Analytics Leader at Alta Planning + Design. "This type of integrated geospatial data has not existed at this scale before. Having baseline sidewalk connectivity and transportation context across entire regions can unlock projects that were previously too time-consuming or costly to pursue."

Over the past several years, Ecopia has delivered Advanced Transportation Features through custom projects for organizations including the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Fehr & Peers, Pima Association of Governments, the City of Los Angeles, and Alta Planning + Design. The off-the-shelf launch marks a major milestone for the geospatial industry, delivering the first standardized inventory of North American transportation infrastructure at scale.

"Launching Advanced Transportation Features for instant access advances our mission to build a digital twin of the world with AI-powered geospatial data," said Jon Lipinski, Co-Founder and President of Ecopia AI. "By leveraging Nearmap high-quality imagery and coverage, we're making transportation data more accessible, current, and actionable for organizations working toward safer, more sustainable communities."

To learn more about the off-the-shelf Advanced Transportation Features dataset, click here.

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia is on a mission to create a digital twin of the Earth. We leverage artificial intelligence to convert high-resolution imagery into high-precision 3D vector map data at scale. This data creates a digital representation of the physical world, forming the foundation of a digital twin for visualization, analytics, and decision-making. Ecopia's data is leveraged by hundreds of commercial and government organizations across more than 100 countries around the world.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is the property intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers. Harnessing its own patented camera systems, imagery capture, AI, geospatial tools, and advanced SaaS platforms, Nearmap users receive tailored solutions for complex challenges. Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the liveable world.

For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com.

Media Contacts

Ecopia AI: [email protected]

Nearmap: [email protected]

SOURCE Nearmap