Ecoplexus Announces Closing of $300 million Credit Facility from KKR to Accelerate Solar and Storage Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoplexus announced today that it has closed a $300 million credit facility from capital accounts advised by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The facility includes development capital and a letter of credit facility provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). It will support the advancement of over 13GW of solar and storage projects across the United States.

"This financing marks an important milestone for our business and gives us the certainty and scale required to advance several GW of projects to start of construction in the near term," said John Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoplexus. "We appreciate the support of KKR and SMBC and value their confidence in our platform."

Ed Campaniello, Senior Vice President of Finance, stated, "Securing this cost-effective capital solution strengthens our U.S. portfolio. This facility will support over $2.5 billion of project finance, including investment partnerships in construction ready projects and the long term ownership of strategic assets."

"We're pleased to finance Ecoplexus and its high-quality, large-scale portfolio of development assets through our Asset-Based Finance strategy," said Sam Mencoff, Director at KKR. "Ecoplexus has shown analytical sophistication, discipline and scale in its approach to development, and we look forward to supporting the company as it continues to expand its solar and storage portfolio in its next phase of growth."

About Ecoplexus

Ecoplexus develops, finances and owns utility scale solar and storage projects in the United States and Japan. Since 2010, Ecoplexus has developed and financed projects across PJM, MISO, ERCOT, WECC, and the Southeast. For more information visit www.ecoplexus.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

SOURCE Ecoplexus Inc.