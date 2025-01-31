EcoPlum Sustainable Swag® Scores First Recertification as a B Corporation

As a B Corp, EcoPlum is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental responsibility, make a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and demonstrate accountability and transparency by disclosing their record of performance in a public B Corp profile. There are currently 9,500 Certified B Corporations in more than 105 countries and over 160 industries.

EcoPlum and other B Corporations are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Within the $26 billion promotional products industry, EcoPlum represents a small, but growing segment of sustainable distributors making up about $3 billion (12%) in revenue, according to PPAI (Promotional Products Association International). The majority of B Corps are small to medium-sized businesses. But there are many well-known global brands in the B Corp community including Danone, Patagonia, Athleta, Eileen Fisher, Ben & Jerry's, Warby Parker, and AllBirds.

B Corporations are required to recertify every three years by updating their B Impact Assessment (BIA) and verifying their new BIA score. EcoPlum attained a score of 86.4, an increase of 3.8 points over its prior certification score. The principle of continuous improvement is integrated into the process and companies are encouraged to set goals and continue implementing improvements to their social and environmental practices. Companies must receive a minimum verified score of 80 or above to be certified. While more than 200,000 businesses have used the B Impact Assessment, only about 5% have been certified, including EcoPlum. The median score for ordinary businesses that complete the assessment is 50.9. B Lab began certifying companies in 2007.

"Recertifying EcoPlum as a B Corp is another major milestone that reinforces our commitment to using business as a force for good to create a more sustainable planet! " says Gia Machlin, EcoPlum President and CEO.

All Certified B Corporations balance profit with purpose and work towards a collective vision of Business as a Force for Good. They consider their impact on all stakeholders, not just shareholders. A B Corp is legally accountable, in its corporate governance structure, to consider employees, customers, suppliers, community, the environment, and shareholders in its decision making.

B Lab's recertification of EcoPlum as a B Corp is the latest certification milestone held by the company. EcoPlum also holds an EcoVadis Silver Medal environmental certification and is a Green America Gold Business. Plus, the company is triple-certified as a women-owned enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), New York State (NYS MWBE) and New York City (M/WBE). The company is also a member of ASBN (American Sustainable Business Network), AASHE (Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education), FLA (Fair Labor Association), PPC (Plastic Pollution Coalition), and ASI (Advertising Specialty Institute).

About EcoPlum

EcoPlum is a nationally certified B Corporation that provides branded marketing solutions with its Sustainable Swag® line of promotional products. We curate best-in-class, eco-friendly gift items and customize them for clients with their logos, taglines, or messages. EcoPlum empowers companies to make responsible choices on their branded gifts – a visible symbol of their values – with a goal of reducing plastic and harmful waste in our landfills and oceans. The company upholds rigorous and transparent standards for ecological and social sustainability. Our product sourcing criteria include USDA organic, fair trade, biodegradable, renewable, recycled, reusable, Made-in-the-USA, handcrafted or artisan, and third-party eco-labels. We also seek out suppliers that are certified B Corporations (B Corps), women/minority-owned, socially conscious, and Fair Labor Association (FLA) members.

Sustainable Swag® solutions at EcoPlum.com, https://ecoplum.com. For more information: info(at)ecoplum(dot)com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EcoPlum, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecoplum, EcoPlum Biz Blog, Twitter via @ecoplum, and Instagram via @ecoplum.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes more than 900,000 workers in over 9,500 B Corps across 105 countries and 160 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

About B Lab U.S. & Canada

B Lab U.S. & Canada is a partner in the B Global Network, a unified group of global, regional, and national organizations that power a business movement as a force for good. A historic global culture shift is underway to harness the power of business to help address society's greatest challenges. Our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. B Lab certifies companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. Our vision is an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.

For more information, visit usca.bcorporation.net.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

SOURCE EcoPlum