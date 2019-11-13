Ecoppia to Deploy Cloud-Based Robotic Solar Panel Cleaning Solution for Over 400 MWp in India developed by Fortum

HERZELIYA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoppia, the world-leading developer of fully autonomous, water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solutions, today announced that it had been chosen by Fortum, to deploy its field-proven platform across different projects in India, totaling 427 MWp of production capacity. UK Climate Investments (UKCI), a Macquarie subsidiary, and Elite Alfred Berg (EAB) who are stakeholders for 230 MWp of Fortum's operating asset, share the same vision to drive towards sustainable operation of solar business.

To reshape the global energy ecosystem and improve resource efficiency with smart solutions, Ecoppia was chosen to equip the Fortum developed projects in the Pavagada and Bhadla solar parks with its connected and environmentally friendly E4 solution. Ecoppia is already well-known and massively operational in the Indian subcontinent, deployed over nearly 2.0 GW in production capacity in that region alone, and boasting over 7GW in secured projects globally.

Ecoppia's robust E4 robot for fixed tilt solar installations supports both framed and frameless panels, adds no load to panel surface, and has been proven to be fully safe on both panels and Anti Reflective Coating (ARC). Certified by the leading US module maker First Solar - the E4 will clean both crystalline modules and frameless modules in Fortum's sites.

"As we in Fortum drive the change towards a cleaner world, the Ecoppia water-free solutions are a perfect fit with our strategy," said Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director India in Fortum. "Now, we will be able to provide clean energy without exhausting water resources - ensuring solar energy production is both cost-effective and truly environment friendly. This is a natural next step towards sustainable & clean development, a joint vision shared with our partners UKCI & EAB," he concluded.

"It's a great honor to extend our successful collaboration with Fortum to additional projects," noted Eran Meller, CEO of Ecoppia. "We see Fortum as a true and visionary partner in advancing the solar industry towards full automation and lower, viable LCOE," he continued.

About Fortum

Fortum is a leading clean energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India. In 2018, our sales were EUR 5.2 billion and 57% of our electricity generation was CO2 free. Fortum's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, please visit www.fortum.com

About Ecoppia

With over 7GW of secured projects, Ecoppia is the world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar, offering a connected platform that cost-effectively maximizes the performance of utility-scale installations worldwide.

Ecoppia's cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis leveraging advanced machine learning and IoT capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia's proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient and more reliable. Privately-held and backed by prominent and experienced international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies globally, cleaning millions of solar panels every day. For more information, please visit www.ecoppia.com

Contact

Anat Cohen Segev

VP Marketing, Ecoppia

acohen@ecoppia.com

+972-9-8917000

SOURCE Ecoppia

Related Links

http://www.ecoppia.com/

