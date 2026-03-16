EcoQuiet Lawn Care Expands All-Electric, Organic Landscaping Services to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoQuiet Lawn Care, a pioneer in zero-emission, battery-powered landscaping, announced today its official expansion into Rhode Island. After a decade of success in MetroWest Massachusetts, EcoQuiet is now accepting clients for the 2026 spring season across Providence, Barrington, East Greenwich, and surrounding towns.

George Carrette, founder of EcoQuiet Lawn Care, stands with one of the company's electric service vehicles. The company is expanding its quiet, battery-powered fleet into the Rhode Island market this spring.

"It's going to be very fun to yet again offer something that a lot of other companies say is not economically possible," said George Carrette, founder and owner of EcoQuiet Lawn Care. "Expanding to Rhode Island feels like starting my business all over again, but this time, I know so much more."

EcoQuiet is a certified AGZA (American Green Zone Alliance) Service Pro company and was the first company on the East Coast to achieve this designation over ten years ago. "Watching EcoQuiet grow into the company it is today has been one of the most rewarding aspects of our mission-driven work," said Dan Mabe, founder of AGZA. "George Carrette is one of our nation's trailblazers, building a landscape maintenance and installation business model focused on healthier working conditions for his crews and improving the quality of life for the communities they serve."

For local advocates, the expansion represents a turning point for the state's residential environmental health. Quiet Clean RI, a volunteer advocacy group dedicated to transitioning the state away from gas-powered landscaping, has been at the forefront of educating the public on the health risks of noise and air pollution.

"Quiet Clean RI is thrilled to welcome EcoQuiet Lawn Care to the state," the organization said in a statement. "Having a dedicated all-electric service provider makes it easier for Rhode Islanders to reduce noise and air pollution in our neighborhoods while maintaining beautiful landscapes."

EcoQuiet Lawn Care's services include weekly mowing, organic fertilization, spring cleanups, and more. Residents and business owners can request an estimate for the 2026 season by visiting https://www.ecoquietlawncare.com/.

About EcoQuiet Lawn Care: Founded in 2014, EcoQuiet Lawn Care provides full-service, battery-powered, and organic landscaping. Using a signature combination of horticultural expertise and green technology, EcoQuiet helps homeowners maintain beautiful landscapes without the noise or fumes of traditional gear.

Media Contact:

George P. Carrette, Owner

[email protected]

Note to Editors: Images of George and EcoQuiet's electric equipment are available upon request.

SOURCE EcoQuiet Lawn Care LLC