Ecoriginals Brings World's Greenest Diapers and Wipes Stateside With U.S. Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loved by green-minded parents in Australia and New Zealand for the past decade, Ecoriginals, the world's first and only plastic-neutral diapers and wipes company, today announced that its eco-friendly products are now available in the United States. Ecoriginals' diapers are ninety percent plant-based and up to forty percent more absorbent than standard disposable diapers. The mix-and-match packs of diapers are now available in ten sizes ranging from Newborn (up to 5 lbs) to Junior Training Pants (40 lbs+).

Innovative Plantcell Technology™ Ecoriginals: World's Greenest Diapers

"Since 2011, Ecoriginals has been a must-have for Australian parents as they do their best to navigate parenthood in an eco-friendly way," said Janice Clarke, Managing Director, Ecoriginals. "We are thrilled to bring the world's cleanest and greenest diaper to U.S. parents and do our bit to reduce the waste created by disposable diapers and wipes."

And as an incentive to get families in the USA experiencing these amazing green alternative diapers and wipes, Ecoriginals is providing a Free Trial Pack to customers, available on its website.

Ecoriginals' diapers are designed with your baby in mind. Features include:

Plantcell Technology ™

Moisture is trapped away from skin in our innovative central core – soft and gentle on delicate skin

Touch Dry Protections

Dry to touch natural layers protect from rashes and irritation

Breathable Fibers

Innovative design allows airflow from natural top sheet to natural back sheet

Comfort Fit

Rounded grip tabs, cotton blend waistband and comfort stretch to mold around each baby's body shape and avoid discomfort

3D Leak Guard

Uniquely designed sides to prevent side spill, and ultra-soft leg cuffs to fit comfortably around little legs

Kind and Cute on Bottoms

Softness, kindness, dryness and comfort (not to mention stylish)

Every layer in Ecoriginals' diapers is 100 percent plant-based, meaning everywhere that touches baby's skin is made from all natural materials. There are only two small areas around the tabs and leg cuffs that are not yet 100 percent natural - but the brand is tracking to design these out by 2023, creating the first-ever 100 percent eco diaper.

Ecoriginals' wipes are 100 percent plant-based and completely compostable. The wipes are:

Made from 100% natural, soft bamboo

Designed to protect and promote healthy skin

Biodegrade in as little as three weeks

Manufactured in New Zealand using renewable energy

using renewable energy No alcohol, no chlorine, no phthalates, no synthetic fragrances, no parabens, and absolutely no nasties

In an effort to take its eco-conscious practices to the next level, Ecoriginals diapers arrive wrapped in 100 percent home compostable packaging. The brand's craft paper packaging with corn starch lining is a world first, and not only does the packaging decompose, but it is also wonderful worm food for keen home composters!

Ecoriginals' diapers and wipes can be purchased on a one-time basis or by signing up for a subscription. Simply choose a subscription box; select the diaper size (up to two per order) and wipes; select the delivery cycle; and edit, pause or cancel at any time. Subscriptions start at $56.24. For more information, or to order a Free Trial Pack (just pay shipping and handling), please visit www.ecoriginals.com.

About Ecoriginals:

Ecoriginals is the world's first and only plastic-neutral baby diapers and wipes company. Founded in 2011 in Australia's Bryon Bay, Ecoriginals has spent the last 10 years on R&D, resulting in premium products made with 90 percent plant-based and biodegradable materials, as well as 100 percent home compostable wipes. Our commitment to sustainability is unrivalled, with all diapers being presented in unique paper compostable packaging. Through eco partnerships, Ecoriginals plant a tree and remove plastic waste from the worlds' oceans with every order placed to further offset all our carbon emissions. In 2021, Ecoriginals formalized its position as world leaders in providing truly eco-friendly baby products, with more 5-star ratings than any other eco-friendly baby company and an expansion to the U.S., U.K., and Middle East markets. Ecoriginals is part of the Think Better Group, a global platform for sustainable brands with a leading focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives. For more information on Ecoriginals, please visit www.ecoriginals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Samantha Radach

Opportunity PR Inc. (for Ecoriginals)

[email protected]

949.290.2834

SOURCE Ecoriginals

Related Links

http://www.ecoriginals.com

