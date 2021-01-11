eCoronaPass Launches Optimized Software Platform to Facilitate COVID-19 Tests and Vaccinations Nationwide

"The pandemic shook our world last year and has now changed the way we work, learn, and live," says Happy Dhani, CEO of Softbir, the leader in medical software solutions which includes eCoronaPass. "We want to help in the transition of returning to our normal lives, and this software will help make this significant vaccination campaign operate more smoothly, efficiently, and safely."

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has already experienced some struggles with states scrambling to distribute the available COVID-19 vaccines. Softbir has created eCoronaPass to redesign how these vaccines should be properly managed and distributed. Softbir believes its platform is the answer and solution to all these complicated issues.

"Our eCoronaPass software has been an effective platform for healthcare providers offering COVID testing services since the beginning of the pandemic. We knew that optimizing our software to be able to incorporate effective modules for the vaccination rollout was necessary for successful implementation. It is more critical than ever to rapidly deploy these vaccines with ease of use to healthcare providers and suppliers."

Safe, Reliable, Fast & Easy-to-Use Software

The platform is built and supported through Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it the most reliable and easily accessible cloud platform for any client to use.

eCoronaPass is also compliant with HIPAA, HITECH, and NIST standards, and follows all FDA/CDC regulations, allowing for a safe and secure portal for patients and providers.

Proactive Deployment Monitoring of Vaccines

eCoronaPass will save lives by effectively managing and proactively monitoring the implementation of the vaccines. Deployment of vaccines will be faster, more agile, and easier than ever, allowing for scheduling of COVID-19 testing services and vaccinations.

Patients can take control of their health by scheduling appointments with approved sites that fit their availability and needs. The locator module allows for patients to find areas nearest to them to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Effectiveness and Symptom Tracking

With its comprehensive COVID-19 test tracking and automated vaccine reporting, eCoronaPass will give patients peace-of-mind.

They will be able to self-monitor adverse vaccine reactions with data transferred automatically to the CDC directly via the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The effectiveness and symptoms tracking feature between the multiple available COVID-19 vaccines provide data for informed decision-making, ultimately improving population health.

Real-Time Adverse Effects Data

eCoronaPass includes administrative prioritization selection technology, with features including effective patient health-risk stratification and predictive care modules. One can pinpoint and select which populations will be segmented into different phases of vaccination programs. The platform is also powered to expand any contraindications as they are determined.

The platform displays a dashboard of real-time data regarding a population's health status, enabling a proactive reaction to the adverse effects of all available COVID-19 vaccines.

