ECOS® Introduces ECOSNext™ Revolutionary Liquidless Laundry Detergent

ECOSNext is ECOS' most powerful stain-fighting formula to date, yet it is gentle on skin. The liquidless and powderless formula concentrates the active ingredients, making an elegant, paper-thin square of powerful detergent that is optimized for space saving and mess-free washing.

The innovative product is a no-waste solution to laundry, as each square dissolves completely in all water temperatures and the compact, paperboard packaging is 100 percent recyclable.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this new innovation to consumers and retailers," said ECOS President & CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. "We're committed to developing greener formulations and packaging solutions that make life easier for the people who use our products while helping to preserve our beautiful shared planet."

Each ECOSNext square is premeasured for one load of laundry and is simply tossed into the washing machine. The squares can be cut into smaller sizes for travel or small loads. They are gentle: hypoallergenic, pH neutral, velvety smooth to the touch and even mild enough for washing laundry by hand. ECOSNext comes in Magnolia & Lily, Lavender Vanilla and Free & Clear versions.

Each box weighs just 200 grams yet delivers 57 laundry loads. It provides the same load equivalent as a container of liquid detergent for a fraction of the weight and size, making it easier to carry and store. ECOSNext weighs 82% less and uses 98.7% less plastic than the popular 50-load ECOS liquid laundry detergent.

ECOSNext is made without dyes, optical brighteners or phthalates and is Leaping Bunny-certified; like all ECOS products, it is never tested on animals and does not contain any animal products. Like the rest of the ECOS line, it is also kinder to the environment—easily recyclable, readily biodegradable and septic- and greywater-safe.

ECOSNext is currently available exclusively online at Amazon.com . Beginning in April, the product will make its retail debut at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST & ECOS FACILITY TOURS

ECOS President and CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, a respected leader in the green movement and corporate social responsibility, will be available for meetings during this week. Demonstrating ECOS' uncommon commitment to transparency into its ingredients and its manufacturing processes, site tours will be offered on Tuesday March 3rd through Friday March 6th. ECOS is located 6 miles from the Anaheim Convention Center, and shuttle service will be available on Thursday and Friday that week.

ABOUT ECOS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, ECOS makes environmentally friendly laundry detergents and cleaners that are safer for people, pets and the planet. ECOS is a leader in sustainable manufacturing with the world's first carbon neutral, water neutral and TRUE Platinum Zero Waste-certified facilities in the U.S. ECOS cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, made without formaldehyde or dyes, pH balanced, readily biodegradable and never tested on animals. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA's coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS, Baby ECOS, ECOS Pets and ECOS PRO cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., internationally and online. For more information and retail locations, visit ecos.com .

