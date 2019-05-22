ECOS® Joins TerraCycle's Loop™ Initiative at New York Launch

CYPRESS, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Friendly Products®, maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and more than 200 other environmentally friendly products, has joined international recycling leader TerraCycle in the launch of a first-of-its-kind shopping system called Loop™. Debuting in the New York City test market today, Loop is the first distribution platform that helps consumers reduce their dependence on single-use packaging and help protect the environment.

Joining the new Loop initiative is just the latest green science innovation for ECOS®, which is the world's first carbon-neutral, water-neutral and zero waste-certified brand. With over 50 years of experience in making products that are safer for people, pets and the planet, ECOS® continues to look for smart new solutions to the critical environmental problems facing the planet.

First announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Loop enables consumers to purchase a variety of products in customized, brand-specific durable packaging that is collected, cleaned, refilled and reused. Purchases are made through Loop's website loopstore.com and at selected retailers in the U.S. and Europe.

"The health of our planet is at the heart of why we make ECOS® plant-powered cleaners," says Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products®. "We're excited to partner with Loop to create high-quality packaging that looks absolutely beautiful in the home and can be returned to refill again and again. It's affordable, convenient, and a great way for all of us to reduce our plastic waste."

Earth Friendly Products® will begin rollout of its new Loop packaging options for best-selling ECOS® products such as ECOS® Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergent and ECOS® Hypoallergenic Hand Soap in late 2019.

The Loop initiative launched in Paris and New York this month and will begin test markets in London, Toronto and California in 2020.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS® Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS® cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS® products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that formulations are effective and demonstrate sustainability without sacrificing quality or performance. ECOS®, Baby ECOS®, ECOS® for Pets! and ECOS® Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online. Learn more at ecos.com and babyecos.com.

