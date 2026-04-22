ECOS Partners With 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' film franchise Screenwriter, Director & Star Nia Vardalos for New National Commercial Campaign

World Premiere of Spot on Earth Day Celebrates Brand's Greek Roots and High-Performance Sustainable Cleaning

CYPRESS, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOS, the family-owned pioneer in green cleaning products and maker of the #1 selling green laundry detergent in the US, today announced the launch of its latest commercial campaign featuring award-winning filmmaker Nia Vardalos, the screenwriter and star of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding film franchise. Timed to launch on Earth Day, the campaign highlights ECOS's mission to deliver high-performance cleaning solutions that are safer for people and the planet, while also nodding to the brand's Greek roots.

Nia Vardalos Partners with ECOS

The commercial was created by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos and Lyricist Spiros Katsaganis, directed and music supervised by Spiros Katsaganis, and filmed by Cinematographer and Producer Petros Antoniadis. The spot features Vardalos making her way through airport security, her suitcase packed with a collection of Greek favorites. When a TSA agent notices her bag, specifically her ECOS Liquid Laundry Detergent, she begins walking him through what sets the detergent apart, ultimately culminating in a moment where the agent "confiscates" the detergent for himself, eager to try his new sustainable laundry favorite. After chasing him around the airport, Nia ultimately boards the plane and is able to get her detergent back on her flight home.

The campaign officially debuts across digital and social platforms on April 22nd, further amplifying ECOS's broader efforts to educate consumers on eco-conscious product choices and highlight the benefits of thoughtfully formulated cleaning solutions. You can find the 30-second cut of the commercial here: https://bit.ly/nia_ecos.

"Earth Day is always a tentpole moment for ECOS, and it's an opportunity for us to connect with a broad and diverse audience around the importance of safer, more sustainable living," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of ECOS. "Nia Vardalos has a unique ability to touch the hearts of many, transcend cultural boundaries, and bring people together through her storytelling. Partnering with Nia for this commercial allows us to bring our mission to life in a way that resonates widely with our consumers – while also celebrating Greek heritage in a meaningful way."

"I love and use ECOS products! The chance to create a campaign with a brand I admire is truly thrilling. I very much appreciate ECOS's Greek heritage and its strong company values. The legacy in ECOS resonates with me, both personally and culturally. ECOS has consistently stood out for its commitment to creating products that are better for people and the planet. I'm thrilled to partner with a family-owned brand that's been doing good for the planet for decades."

– Nia Vardalos

All ECOS products are made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and are free from dyes, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, and optical brighteners. Manufactured in U.S.-based facilities powered by renewable energy, ECOS products are designed to be carbon neutral, water neutral– reflecting the brand's long-standing commitment to creating safer, more responsible cleaning solutions for homes everywhere. This commitment extends across operations, including ongoing investments in on-site solar and clean energy solutions to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and close collaboration with suppliers to improve transparency and lower emissions across its value chain through more precise, supplier-specific data.

To learn more about ECOS, visit www.ecos.com.

About ECOS ®

Family-owned and operated since 1967, ECOS formulates laundry detergents and cleaners using plant-powered cleaning agents that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. Made in the USA using global ingredients and clean chemistry, ECOS is the #1 selling green laundry detergent in the U.S. ECOS makes over 200 household and commercial cleaning products made without dyes, 1,4-dioxane, parabens, or phthalates. ECOS uses 100% renewable energy to make its products in U.S. facilities that are carbon neutral, water neutral, and TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certified. ECOS has won many awards for sustainability and green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS products are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., internationally, and online. For more information and retail locations, visit www.ecos.com and follow on Instagram at @ecoscleans.

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SOURCE ECOS