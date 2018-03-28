ECOS To Introduce a New Source of Biomass Fuel

With our new product, we plan to sell our biomass (biological material originating from once living plants or animals) to the power plants that utilize plant-based biomass as a fuel source.

According to the Biomass Power Association, there are 80 biomass plants in 20 states that make up the $1 billion renewable energy industry. The industry created more than 14,000 jobs nationwide with most of the facilities located in rural communities.

Nationwide, the biomass power industry diverts more about 22 million tons of waste wood annually and reuses it to create power, generating roughly 15 million megawatt hours per year.

James Kwak, ECOS CEO, states, "Biomass power plants are one of the cleanest and most reliable ways to convert excess biomass material into energy. It is also one of the most environmentally beneficial; biomass energy plants have a net negative emission of greenhouse gases. The use of ECOS Biomass will substantially reduce the higher levels of greenhouse gases, which includes, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide as a result burning carbon-based fuels. Our biomass from the BioART process is just one of many reusable energy products we are researching and developing. We are excited for the future."

The EcoloCap sustainable, compost technology redirects all organic waste into a valuable byproduct. The byproduct includes organic fertilizers, chicken, fish feed, or biomass in the form of a dry powder or pellet that can be efficiently stored, transported, and spread.

