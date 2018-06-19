Ecosa Institute On-boards New Faculty Member

About Charles Anderson:

Anderson is a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects (FASLA), and principal at CALA (Charles Anderson Landscape Architecture) in Scottsdale, AZ. He is recognized for combining nature, community needs and art into his designs and has won more than 100 awards for projects that have taken him across the globe, including the Hellinikon Project in Athens, Greece; Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle; and Mt. Saint Helens National Volcanic Monument.

A graduate of Washington State University and the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Charles' projects range from the Metropolis Condo, Hotel and Retail Complex in Los Angeles, CA (under construction), the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the Anchorage Museum of History and Art in Anchorage, Alaska, and Zhongkai Sheshan Villas in Shanghai, China and Kingdoms of Discovery in Dalian, China.

"Charles infuses his work with the belief that landscapes are much more than just something pretty to look at, they are an ecosystem," says Jessica Hernreich, Executive Director of Ecosa Institute. "He will give our students the foundation to design landscapes that not only address sustainability and natural ecologies, but that also act as resources for our personal and mental health."

Anderson is a former professor and lecturer at major universities in the northwest and southwest, and has been featured in Urban Space Design Magazine, Seattle Homes and Lifestyle, and Landscape Architecture Magazine to talk about "Inviting Nature Back into the Neighborhood," "Urban Ecology, or Expressing Nature in the City," "Art in the Open" and "The Beauty of Basic." He is author of the monograph "Wandering Ecologies – The Landscape Architecture of Charles Anderson."

About Ecosa Institute:

The mission of the Ecosa Institute is to restore health to the natural environment, and thus the human environment, through education in design and ecology. Ecosa's vision is of a world that blends the ethical values and ecological patterns, which are essential to the health of the world, with the vitality and dynamism of the design arts. "The cross-sectoral challenges posed by a changing climate are the ultimate design challenge, particularly as it relates to the impacts of our built environment," quotes the non-profit's Executive Director Jessica Hernreich. Founded in 1996 by Tony Brown, Ecosa Institute has a goal of bringing innovative ecological design thinking and an interdisciplinary approach to design education.

