Ecosa Institute's Architecture, Art and Design Summer Camp

PRESCOTT, Ariz., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosa Institute is running a summer camp for aspiring designers and artists ages 11-16. On July 16th – 20th the Ecosa Architectural studio will transform into a creative incubator for young campers. "We want young people to gain agency in their communities and feel empowered through design," says Ecosa's C.E.O. & Executive Director Jessica Hernreich. "City planning and architecture are intuitive to young people because of their keen insights on how to build community and connection."
Campers will learn skills such as architectural drawing, model making, design history, ecological design, and community development. Camp counselors include: Renowned Interior Designer, Betsy Maddox; Civil Engineer, Andrew Baird; Construction & Planning Director for Arcosanti, Kevin Pappa; Ecosa's Founding Architect, Tony Brown; and Permaculture Designer, Jessica Hernreich.
The week-long camp will run Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm, with early drop off and late pick up options. The Ecosa studio is located at 212 W. Gurley Street, Prescott AZ 86301. Register online at http://www.ecosa.org/summer-camp-2018/.
About Ecosa Institute:
The mission of the Ecosa Institute is to restore health to the natural environment, and thus the human environment, through education in design and ecology. Ecosa's vision is of a world that blends the ethical values and ecological patterns, which are essential to the health of the world, with the vitality and dynamism of the design arts. "The cross-sectoral challenges posed by a changing climate are the ultimate design challenge, particularly as it relates to the impacts of our build environment," quotes the non-profit's Executive Director Jessica Hernreich. Founded in 1996 by Tony Brown, Ecosa Institute has a goal of bringing innovative ecological design thinking and an interdisciplinary approach to design education.
Contact: contact@ecosa.org, 928-541-1002
