Ecosa Institute's Architecture, Art and Design Summer Camp

Campers will learn skills such as architectural drawing, model making, design history, ecological design, and community development. Camp counselors include: Renowned Interior Designer, Betsy Maddox; Civil Engineer, Andrew Baird; Construction & Planning Director for Arcosanti, Kevin Pappa; Ecosa's Founding Architect, Tony Brown; and Permaculture Designer, Jessica Hernreich.

The week-long camp will run Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm, with early drop off and late pick up options. The Ecosa studio is located at 212 W. Gurley Street, Prescott AZ 86301. Register online at http://www.ecosa.org/summer-camp-2018/.

About Ecosa Institute:

The mission of the Ecosa Institute is to restore health to the natural environment, and thus the human environment, through education in design and ecology. Ecosa's vision is of a world that blends the ethical values and ecological patterns, which are essential to the health of the world, with the vitality and dynamism of the design arts. "The cross-sectoral challenges posed by a changing climate are the ultimate design challenge, particularly as it relates to the impacts of our build environment," quotes the non-profit's Executive Director Jessica Hernreich. Founded in 1996 by Tony Brown, Ecosa Institute has a goal of bringing innovative ecological design thinking and an interdisciplinary approach to design education.

Contact: contact@ecosa.org, 928-541-1002

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecosa-institutes-architecture-art-and-design-summer-camp-300670570.html

SOURCE Ecosa Institute

Related Links

http://www.ecosa.org

