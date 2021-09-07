Ecosense Launches EcoTracker, a Rapid Radon Hotspot Locator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the introduction of its new EcoTracker , the industry's first multi-location radon gas hotspot finder, Ecosense enables the quick, accurate, and simultaneous detection of radon over multiple locations. The EcoTracker solution bundles four high performance electronic radon detectors which allow radon professionals to simultaneously assess multiple locations within homes, educational facilities, care centers, or commercial buildings. Using the EcoTracker, radon hotspots are quickly identified and thus the time spent on radon mitigation projects is shortened. This is Ecosense's second product introduction in the last nine months.

EcoTracker Solution Kit EcoTracker easily connects to smartphone App

Each of the four detectors uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to simultaneously broadcast the measurements taken to the EcoTracker app installed on a user's smartphone or tablet from the Apple App or Google Play stores. All four radon measurements are displayed on a single overview screen for easy comparison. The EcoTracker detectors are so responsive that the first reading appears five minutes after set up when configured in sniff mode. Subsequent readings get more accurate as counting statistics improve. If desired, the EcoTracker detector also supports a ten-minute sniff mode or an hour-by-hour average for recording results for a few hours to multiple days. This allows leaving the EcoTracker in place to measure radon levels as they fluctuate during changing weather and day to night.

EcoTrackers use Ecosense's patented ion chamber radon sensor, which offers industry-leading 30 CPH/pCi/L (counts per hour per pCi per liter) sensitivity performance. The EcoTracker solution comes complete with a protective carrying case and all necessary power accessories.

"At Ecosense, we realized radon professionals had a need for multiple, fast, and accurate radon measurements taken in parallel over multiple locations. The new EcoTracker radon hotspot locator is the result of this development initiative. This innovative and affordable solution will help busy professionals save their valuable time and eliminate the headaches once involved in locating radon hotspots, while reliably providing themselves and their customers with quick and accurate answers they can trust," said Ecosense Chief Executive Officer Insoo Park. The EcoTracker solution also provides radon mitigators with an easy method to quickly determine radon levels at a jobsite in order to minimize worker exposure and to measure reductions in building radon levels once their work is completed and their installations are activated.

The EcoTracker by Ecosense is now available for purchase from Ecosense, Amazon, and approved channel partners. With its unique feature rich four-unit multi detector solution, the EcoTracker is attractively priced when compared with existing single unit radon sniffing solutions.

Ecosense is solely dedicated to developing affordable industry leading performance in radon detection and monitoring solutions. The company's latest consumer radon monitor, the intelligent and highly accurate EcoQube (a palm-sized Wi-Fi enabled radon detector that provides a radon measurement sensitivity 15 times better than industry standard required for continuous electronic monitors) was recently recognized as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the health and wellness category.

About Ecosense

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Ecosense is an award-winning innovator in the radon detection and monitoring industry, which provides people peace of mind through its intelligent and highly accurate radon detectors for homes, educational campuses, assisted living centers, community centers, and commercial buildings. The company's smart, real-time radon electronic detectors utilize a patented ion chamber detection technology with high accuracy performance capable of delivering the first accurate radon result within minutes, rather than in as much as few days (or weeks to months in the case of legacy passive monitoring technologies). For more information, please visit Ecosense.io .

Media Contact

Harpreet Chohan

Ecosense Inc.

[email protected]

(650) 714-9067

SOURCE Ecosense Inc.

Related Links

https://ecosense.io/

