EcoShield Pest Solutions Launches Nationwide Memorial Day Fundraiser Supporting Wounded Warrior Project

Employees across the country unite through a push-up challenge and donations to honor America's veterans.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoShield Pest Solutions is proud to announce the return of its annual Memorial Day Fundraiser in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project. The campaign has become a celebrated company tradition centered on honoring the sacrifice, resilience, and service of America's veterans.

The fundraiser combines employee donations, contributions tied to pest control services completed on Memorial Day, and EcoShield's nationwide push-up challenge, a company tradition that unites branches across the United States in friendly competition for a meaningful cause.

Last year, EcoShield employees across the nation raised more than $30,000 through a dedicated company-wide effort, with thousands of push-ups completed in honor of veterans and fallen service members across 56 branches.

"At EcoShield, Memorial Day means taking time to recognize the incredible sacrifice made by the men and women who served our country," said Doug Cardon, Founder and co-CEO of EcoShield Pest Solutions. "We are grateful for the freedoms we enjoy because of our veterans, and partnering with Wounded Warrior Project gives us an opportunity to show our appreciation."

On Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, EcoShield teams nationwide will participate once again in the annual push-up challenge while also helping raise donations through Memorial Day pest control services. The initiative has become a strong reflection of the company's culture of going above and beyond for clients, community, and nation.

"The push-up challenge brings an incredible amount of energy and unity to our teams every year and is a phenomenal way to connect with our community and give back," said Cardon.

Wounded Warrior Project provides programs and services for wounded veterans and military families, including mental health support, career counseling, rehabilitative services, and long-term community programs. This fundraiser is one way EcoShield can come together as a company, alongside its customers, to say thank you to those who sacrificed for our nation.

For more information on EcoShield's Memorial Day Fundraiser or to donate, visit Shield 4 Soldiers 2026.

For more information on EcoShield Pest Solutions and its services, contact 888-744-1284 or visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

ABOUT ECOSHIELD PEST SOLUTIONS:

EcoShield Pest Solutions is a national leader in residential pest control, dedicated to protecting families and homes with comprehensive and effective solutions. Founded in 2008, EcoShield's mission has always been to deliver peace of mind through science-driven treatments that eliminate pests while minimizing environmental impact. With local service teams across the country, EcoShield's team of experts provides personalized protection against ants, spiders, rodents, termites, and more, always backed by a commitment to reliability, sustainability, and exceptional customer care. For more information, visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

SOURCE EcoShield Pest Solutions